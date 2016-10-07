Story highlights Russia says it would support UN envoy's proposal for extremist fighters to leave Aleppo

John Kerry says Russia and the Syrian regime have bombed another hospital

(CNN) Russia is ready to persuade the Syrian government to agree to a UN proposal to escort rebel fighters out of Aleppo, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Russian state media.

The proposal to clear the city of fighters with thel Nusra Front, made by UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura, was intended as a means to ease hostilities in the besieged city.

"I heard his statement concerning only Nusra. For God's sake, if al-Nusra leaves with weapons toward Idlib, where its main forces are based, we are ready to support this approach for the sake of Aleppo and will be ready to urge the Syrian government to agree," Lavrov said in an interview with Russia's Channel One.

Opposition fighters remaining in Aleppo after the UN special envoy's plan is enacted should be clearly separated from the militant group, he added.

It's unclear exactly how de Mistura's plan would be carried out or whether the Nusra Front -- now known as Jabhat Fatah al Sham -- would sign up to any such deal.

