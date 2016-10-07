Story highlights Wendy Sachs wanted to try using pot to relax during a family vacation in Colorado

Sachs kept her children in the dark about it; they aren't old enough to understand

This story was originally published on CNN.com in 2014.

(CNN) I have always romanticized the family ski vacation -- that's before I actually started skiing with my own children. What no one warns you about is that skiing with young kids can suck the relaxation right out of you.

I am the ski Sherpa, schlepping my kids' boots, skis and poles, as hand warmers and granola bars bulge from my pockets. By the time I get to the slopes, even in the midst of a polar vortex, I am sweating right through my Hot Chillys long underwear.

Welcome to Vail and the Sachs family ski trip of 2014.

My kids are pumped to be in Vail, home to several Olympic athletes, and the Sochi Games have just kicked off. The conditions are fabulous, with snow dumping at an exceptional rate. After a day of lessons, both of my kids are officially better skiers than I. And I am wiped.

My thighs are aching from plowing through the 20 inches of fresh powder. It was glorious; I'm just pooped. If it weren't for my debilitating headache at 10,000 feet, a cocktail would be in order. But alas, it's Colorado, and legalized weed has given après ski a new meaning -- so I start weighing my options.