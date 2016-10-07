Story highlights Transgender teen Jazz Jennings is having a moment

This story was originally published on CNN.com in 2015.

(CNN) The transgender community is celebrating several milestones thanks to one teen doing her part for transgender visibility.

Activist and YouTube star Jazz Jennings will star in a reality show debuting on TLC this summer, the network announced last week. "All That Jazz" will feature the 14-year-old and her family dealing with typical teen drama through the lens of a transgender youth.

It's the latest show to focus on transgender individuals, along with Discovery Life's "New Girls on the Block" and ABC Family's "My Transparent Life," on the heels of Amazon's Golden Globe-winning comedy, "Transparent."

"Jazz's story is universal, yet unique, and we're proud to partner with her family to share it with TLC's audience. Jazz may be known as an author and activist, but she's first and foremost a teenage girl with a big, brave heart, living a remarkable life," TLC General Manager Nancy Daniels said.

Jazz Jennings and her family will appear in "All That Jazz!" on the TLC network.

Wait, there's more. Jazz is also the latest face of Clean & Clear's "See The Real Me" digital campaign.