Showing girls that 'Strong is the New Pretty'

By Jamie Gumbrecht, CNN

Updated 3:45 PM ET, Fri October 7, 2016

Photographer Kate Parker&#39;s project &quot;Strong is the New Pretty&quot; reveals her two daughters and their friends as they discover who they are -- which is often messy, loud, excited, intense and always strong. Parker shot this image of her daughter, Ella, the night before her first triathlon, when she was feeling nervous. Parker wanted to show her that even when she&#39;s afraid, she&#39;s strong.
Photographer Kate Parker's project "Strong is the New Pretty" reveals her two daughters and their friends as they discover who they are -- which is often messy, loud, excited, intense and always strong. Parker shot this image of her daughter, Ella, the night before her first triathlon, when she was feeling nervous. Parker wanted to show her that even when she's afraid, she's strong.
Ella, 9, holds her sister Alice, 6, after playing in the sprinkler. Alice&#39;s eyes are bloodshot from opening her eyes in the water, Parker said, and she wanted to keep it in the image. &quot;It&#39;s a real person in there,&quot; she said.
Ella, 9, holds her sister Alice, 6, after playing in the sprinkler. Alice's eyes are bloodshot from opening her eyes in the water, Parker said, and she wanted to keep it in the image. "It's a real person in there," she said.
Parker shot this image while her best friend held her underwater. &quot;My best friend and I played soccer together in college and coach together now,&quot; Parker said. &quot;I want my girls to be like these girls that I grew up with in college.&quot;
Parker shot this image while her best friend held her underwater. "My best friend and I played soccer together in college and coach together now," Parker said. "I want my girls to be like these girls that I grew up with in college."
Parker captured this image of her daughter, Ella, playing with glitter. It captures who she she is, Parker said.
Parker captured this image of her daughter, Ella, playing with glitter. It captures who she she is, Parker said.
The images in &quot;Strong is the New Pretty&quot; are meant to inspire kids -- and their parents -- to be whoever they are, whether that means loud and athletic, quiet and artistic or anything in between. The images so far capture her girls&#39; reality, which often unfolds in a blur on the streets of their neighborhood near Atlanta.
The images in "Strong is the New Pretty" are meant to inspire kids -- and their parents -- to be whoever they are, whether that means loud and athletic, quiet and artistic or anything in between. The images so far capture her girls' reality, which often unfolds in a blur on the streets of their neighborhood near Atlanta.
It was only after the girls and their friends asked to have the leaf blower turned on them that Parker thought to grab her camera. &quot;I try to let them take the lead,&quot; Parker said.
It was only after the girls and their friends asked to have the leaf blower turned on them that Parker thought to grab her camera. "I try to let them take the lead," Parker said.
The basketball hoop came home as a Father&#39;s Day gift, Parker said, but her husband isn&#39;t the only one who plays.
The basketball hoop came home as a Father's Day gift, Parker said, but her husband isn't the only one who plays.
Parker and her husband encourage their girls to &quot;go outside and play and get muddy, play soccer, do a triathlon, go jump in the bushes,&quot; she said. &quot;That&#39;s one of their favorite games, literally, is jumping in the bushes.&quot;
Parker and her husband encourage their girls to "go outside and play and get muddy, play soccer, do a triathlon, go jump in the bushes," she said. "That's one of their favorite games, literally, is jumping in the bushes."
Parker said her kids and their friends spend a lot of time exploring outdoors, something she encourages -- usually. &quot;Do not get that thing near me,&quot; Parker said of the worm.
Parker said her kids and their friends spend a lot of time exploring outdoors, something she encourages -- usually. "Do not get that thing near me," Parker said of the worm.
The minivan is &quot;the bane of my existence,&quot; Parker said, but it&#39;s hard not to be excited about moments like this, when the family fetched its Christmas tree. Parker asked her girls to show them how they felt about it, and their dog, Scooter, played along.
The minivan is "the bane of my existence," Parker said, but it's hard not to be excited about moments like this, when the family fetched its Christmas tree. Parker asked her girls to show them how they felt about it, and their dog, Scooter, played along.
Even for strong, athletic kids, learning to skate is tough. Parker said her girls had just pulled the pillows from their pants when they slipped and fell. &quot;I caught this moment of &#39;I&#39;m done,&#39;&quot; Parker said. &quot;They tried their hardest. And a helmet with bunny ears on it helps.&quot;
Even for strong, athletic kids, learning to skate is tough. Parker said her girls had just pulled the pillows from their pants when they slipped and fell. "I caught this moment of 'I'm done,'" Parker said. "They tried their hardest. And a helmet with bunny ears on it helps."
This is a typical moment from a snow day in Georgia, Parker said. The girls were playing under the dining room table, so Parker just stood on top of it and shot down, wondering, &quot;When will school start again?&quot;
This is a typical moment from a snow day in Georgia, Parker said. The girls were playing under the dining room table, so Parker just stood on top of it and shot down, wondering, "When will school start again?"
Parker coaches her daughters&#39; soccer teams. When she asked some players to show their toughest faces, they didn&#39;t have to think about it. They were ready.
Parker coaches her daughters' soccer teams. When she asked some players to show their toughest faces, they didn't have to think about it. They were ready.
This article was originally published to CNN.com in 2015.

(CNN)The night before her daughter's first triathlon, Kate Parker could tell the child was nervous.

Ella and her younger sister, Alice, are athletic, loud, curious, wild-haired kids. They grew up watching their mother compete in races, and Ella had asked to sign up for her own. Still, as they laid out everything she'd need the next day, Parker, a photographer, could tell she was afraid.
    "Why don't we get a picture?" Parker asked Ella. "Show me your strongest face, show me your bravest face, even if you don't feel that way right now."
    As she pulled the image up on her screen, she got chills from her daughter's direct stare. She looked, Parker said, like "a little badass."
    "You're going to be totally fine," Parker showed her. "Look at how tough you are."
    The next day, Ella participated in her race and loved it. Looking back, "I wanted her to remember that she was scared and she went through with it, sort of as a memento of her conquering a fear, " said Parker, who lives near Atlanta. "As a mom, I really wanted to get a good picture of it, too."
    The photo is one of Parker's favorites from her series "Strong is the New Pretty." It covers the past two years but evolved from Parker's early days behind a camera, when she shot daily images of her girls to expand her knowledge of lighting and composition.
    It seemed that most images of little girls showcased perfectly placed hair bows, forced smiles and Photoshop-smooth skin. Hers didn't.
    "I didn't want to shoot pictures like that. I didn't want girls to think they had to look like that," said Parker, whose daughters are now 6 and 9. "Whoever they were, however they were, was worthy of an image. Whatever they were was good enough."
    So, she shot her girls and their friends as they were: freckled, muddy, screaming, laughing, jumping in the pool, collecting worms in the creek, barreling into the wilderness of early adolescence on skateboards and bicycles.
    "I want to capture them before they lose that sense of 'I'm so awesome.' I wanted them to keep that as long as they could," Parker said. "I started to shoot with that in mind, but it was already there."
    Pink, princess-y and sexy too soon
    'Redefining Girly' book takes on stereotypes, what girly means
    The girls pose for an occasional portrait, but most are kid-inspired moments, shaped by childish wonderment and energy. As parents, Parker and her husband encourage their girls to play outside, make new friends and try new things without worrying about grass-stained knees and knots in their hair, Parker said. Now, the girls have the confidence and curiosity to do it on their own.
    "They're just being themselves, and I'm just recording it," Parker said.
    Responses to the images are mostly positive, Parker said, but there's the occasional complaint that she's showing just one type of girl. It's true, Parker said: They're the ones she's raising, the only ones whose adventures she can document 24/7. She hopes the project inspires parents to find their own creative ways to capture their children's lives. More important, she wants kids to see they can be strong in whatever they are and whatever they hope to be.
    Parker's own kids still surprise her.
    "Alice is a beautiful singer. When I hear her sing, it makes me cry," Parker said. "Ella has this amazing, kind heart that cares more about the experience than the win. It's something that I did not teach her.
    "Whatever it is, it's OK."