My job's giving me a heart attack!

(CNN) When Helen Smith had a heart attack at age 37, she was in shock. She was young, healthy and in tip-top shape. There'd been no warning signs. She had no family history of heart disease.

It was no little heart attack, either. It was a big one, she says, that forced her to take drugs and wear a pacemaker for the rest of her life. What in the world, Smith wondered, had caused the heart attack? And, more important, what could she do to make sure she didn't have another one?

Smith, a forensic psychologist, never got a clear answer to the first question, but she answered the second one on her own: She knew deep down that her stressful working conditions had contributed to her medical crisis. And she knew that things had to change if she wanted her heart to keep ticking.

It wasn't easy. "It was a horrible feeling to know that my life's work that I trained 11 years in graduate school for was going up in smoke due to my health," she said.

But a new study says Smith did the right thing. The study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, shows that you're more likely to have a second heart attack if you work in a stressful job. Other studies have shown you're also more likely to have that first heart attack if your work is stressful.

