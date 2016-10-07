Tech store employees fight off armed intruder

Story highlights
(CNN)It looks like a scene straight out of a movie.
A man, armed with a knife, charges through a door, attacking employees at a store. He scuffles with them on the floor, injuring some before he's forced back outside.
It happened earlier this week at a technology store in Cushing, Oklahoma, and it was all captured on video.
Police said the suspect, Joel Otto Walker, had been in the store -- Beasley Technology -- earlier on Monday afternoon, arguing with employees and causing a disturbance. He was asked to leave, but he returned a little over an hour later, armed with the knife and yelling "I want to kill you" at the employees.
"I ran out the door. I grabbed the only thing I could find, which was a toolbox, and I ran towards the gentleman and hit him with the toolbox," Gaikob Beasley, president of Beasley Technology, told CNN affiliate KOKH.
An intense fight
In the video the suspect throws Beasley to the floor, knocking over boxes in the process, and holds the knife over him. Three other employees rush in and push the suspect off of Beasley and they fight with him, as he repeatedly tries to slash them with the knife, before pushing him out the door.
Beasley said he was glad that the employees had each other's backs.
"I'll always be thankful for that, obviously," he said. "I mean there's nothing you can say to somebody when they save your life like that."
Walker was arrested and charged with three counts of assault and battery with intent to kill, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree burglary.
It's unclear why the employees at Beasley Technology were attacked, but police said Walker had been arrested in the past and accused of harassing employees at other businesses.
Four of the employees were slightly injured but are expected to be OK, Beasley told CNN affiliate KOCO.