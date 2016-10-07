Tech store employees fight off armed intruder

Story highlights Joel Otto Walker was charged with assault and battery

Four employees were injured in the attack

(CNN) It looks like a scene straight out of a movie.

A man, armed with a knife, charges through a door, attacking employees at a store. He scuffles with them on the floor, injuring some before he's forced back outside.

It happened earlier this week at a technology store in Cushing, Oklahoma, and it was all captured on video.

Police said the suspect, Joel Otto Walker, had been in the store -- Beasley Technology -- earlier on Monday afternoon, arguing with employees and causing a disturbance. He was asked to leave, but he returned a little over an hour later, armed with the knife and yelling "I want to kill you" at the employees.

"I ran out the door. I grabbed the only thing I could find, which was a toolbox, and I ran towards the gentleman and hit him with the toolbox," Gaikob Beasley, president of Beasley Technology, told CNN affiliate KOKH

