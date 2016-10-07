Story highlights Levi Strauss CEO Chip Bergh says we shouldn't machine wash jeans

This story was originally published on CNN.com in 2014.

(CNN) Levi Strauss CEO Chip Bergh has some unusual style advice for 501 fans: Step away from the washing machine.

The denim honcho shared the words of wisdom this week at Fortune's Brainstorm Green conference in Laguna Niguel, California.

"These jeans are maybe a year old, and these have yet to see a washing machine," he said of the pair he wore during a chat onstage. "I know that sounds totally disgusting."

He recommended spot-cleaning jeans with a sponge or toothbrush and a bit of detergent and then air drying. He says you should very seldom machine wash.

"If you treat them right, they'll last a long, long time -- probably longer than most people's waistline."