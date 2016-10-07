Breaking News

Updated 3:39 PM ET, Fri October 7, 2016

Denim jeans -- or trousers, waist overalls or dungarees -- started out as work-wear for hard labor in mines, factories and fields, as seen on two fruit pickers in British Columbia in 1942.
Blue jeans through the years
By the '50s, denim had become popular with everyday Americans, children included. The grandmother of these twin boys "thought it was time they looked like little boys instead of babies," said iReporter Janie Lambert, whose husband, right, was about 3 years old in this 1952 photo. The pants were a deep blue denim (no prewash in those days).
By the '50s, denim had become popular with everyday Americans, children included.
In the '60s and '70s, people began experimenting with flares, bell-bottoms and extensions to personalize their jeans and get a few extra years out of them. As a teenager in 1972, Jim Heston was growing faster than his jeans were wearing out, so his mom sewed on the red extensions.
In the '60s and '70s, people began experimenting with flares, bell-bottoms and extensions to personalize their jeans and get a few extra years out of them.
Not all those looks were successful, especially early renditions of what's now known as the Canadian tuxedo. Patricia Alfano sewed this ill-fitting outfit for her husband, which he wore quite a bit until "I had to admit to him it was a 'fail'." All that denim, plus the large blocks of contrast "made him look like a hippie Smurf."
Not all those looks were successful, especially early renditions of what's now known as the Canadian tuxedo.
Clothing became another way for young people to challenge norms and minimize the gender gap, paving the way for the mainstreaming of jeans across all spectrums of society. Shown here in 1975, Jim Heston wore the belt buckle on the side of his waist.
Clothing became another way for young people to challenge norms and minimize the gender gap, paving the way for the mainstreaming of jeans across all spectrums of society.
Men were historically the ones promoting denim fashions, until cutoff denim shorts came along. Barb Mayer, second from left, in 1974, says she would be embarrassed to wear such short shorts today.
Men were historically the ones promoting denim fashions, until cutoff denim shorts came along.
The '80s saw the development of more prewashed denims, stone washing and other techniques to achieve a worn-out look. Jeans really were for everyone by then, from children to Brooke Shields, who famously proclaimed: "You wanna know what comes between me and my Calvins? Nothing."
The '80s saw the development of more prewashed denims, stone washing and other techniques to achieve a worn-out look.
Acid-washed, severely bleached and ripped jeans were trendy in the mid- to late '80s, thanks to punk and heavy-metal rockers who popularized the style.
Acid-washed, severely bleached and ripped jeans were trendy in the mid- to late '80s, thanks to punk and heavy-metal rockers who popularized the style.
Just about every '80s kid in America had a jean jacket, preferably with patches, pins or rhinestones. In 1983, when Beth Barret was 13, her mom bought her this jacket and her grandmother sewed the patches. Barret's daughter, shown here in May, often wears it now.
Just about every '80s kid in America had a jean jacket, preferably with patches, pins or rhinestones.
In the 1990s, denim fell out of high fashion as other fabrics and styles overtook style trends in casual wear, like khakis and cargo pants. But the high-waisted and grunge styles of the decade are coming back.
In the 1990s, denim fell out of high fashion as other fabrics and styles overtook style trends in casual wear, like khakis and cargo pants. But the high-waisted and grunge styles of the decade are coming back.
To this day, blue jeans remain the uniform for cowboys young and old. Here, Bruce Beasley and his grandson load cattle on their farm in Patricia, Alberta, in May 2013.
To this day, blue jeans remain the uniform for cowboys young and old.
Recent years have seen a revival of appreciation for untreated denim common in the days of Jacob Davis and Levi Strauss. Today, however, purists like Tyler Madden, left, and Lesli Larson (who both work in the apparel industry), favor raw denim from Japan, including their beloved 1947 Sugar Cane denim. "They are simple, unadorned, and fill the role of classic blue jean better than any other pants that can be bought today," said Madden. Larson added, "I feel like I could toss out the rest of my wardrobe and live in these pants for the next decade."
Recent years have seen a revival of appreciation for untreated denim common in the days of Jacob Davis and Levi Strauss.
This story was originally published on CNN.com in 2014.

(CNN)Levi Strauss CEO Chip Bergh has some unusual style advice for 501 fans: Step away from the washing machine.

The denim honcho shared the words of wisdom this week at Fortune's Brainstorm Green conference in Laguna Niguel, California.
    "These jeans are maybe a year old, and these have yet to see a washing machine," he said of the pair he wore during a chat onstage. "I know that sounds totally disgusting."
    He recommended spot-cleaning jeans with a sponge or toothbrush and a bit of detergent and then air drying. He says you should very seldom machine wash.
    "If you treat them right, they'll last a long, long time -- probably longer than most people's waistline."
    He added that less washing equals greater environmental sustainability.
    It's not new advice. Designer Tommy Hilfiger has made similar comments. And CNN's Anderson Cooper told style expert Stacy London two years ago that he washes his jeans very rarely.
    Jeans aficionados may be accustomed to hearing some unusual tips on keeping their denim products fresh. Advice ranges from spot-cleaning jeans and never washing them to freezing them to kill any germs.
    Jolie Kerr, who writes a column called "Ask a Clean Person," says it depends on your lifestyle and hygiene preferences.
    "Consider how you're wearing your jeans and make laundering decisions accordingly," said Kerr, who recently released the book "My Boyfriend Barfed in My Handbag ... and Other Things You Can't Ask Martha."
    "The way you'd care for a pair of jeans that you wear for yard work versus ones you'd wear out dancing should be different. The function should dictate how you treat a pair of jeans."