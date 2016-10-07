Breaking News

Parents should read aloud to infants every day, pediatricians say

By Kelly Wallace, CNN

Updated 4:06 PM ET, Fri October 7, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The winners of the 2016 Newbery, Caldecott, Printz, Coretta Scott King and other prestigious youth media awards were announced Monday, January 11, by the American Library Association. The &lt;strong&gt;John Newbery Medal&lt;/strong&gt; for the most outstanding contribution to children&#39;s literature went to Matt de la Peña for &quot;Last Stop on Market Street,&quot; illustrated by Christian Robinson. Click through the gallery to learn about the other 2016 award winners.
Photos: ALA youth media awards 2016
The winners of the 2016 Newbery, Caldecott, Printz, Coretta Scott King and other prestigious youth media awards were announced Monday, January 11, by the American Library Association. The John Newbery Medal for the most outstanding contribution to children's literature went to Matt de la Peña for "Last Stop on Market Street," illustrated by Christian Robinson. Click through the gallery to learn about the other 2016 award winners.
Hide Caption
1 of 24
&lt;strong&gt;The Randolph Caldecott Medal&lt;/strong&gt; for the most distinguished American picture book for children: &quot;Finding Winnie: The True Story of the World&#39;s Most Famous Bear,&quot; illustrated by Sophie Blackall and written by Lindsay Mattick.
Photos: ALA youth media awards 2016
The Randolph Caldecott Medal for the most distinguished American picture book for children: "Finding Winnie: The True Story of the World's Most Famous Bear," illustrated by Sophie Blackall and written by Lindsay Mattick.
Hide Caption
2 of 24
&lt;strong&gt;Coretta Scott King (Author) Book Award&lt;/strong&gt;, recognizing an African-American author and illustrator of outstanding books for children and young adults: &quot;Gone Crazy in Alabama,&quot; written by Rita Williams-Garcia.
Photos: ALA youth media awards 2016
Coretta Scott King (Author) Book Award, recognizing an African-American author and illustrator of outstanding books for children and young adults: "Gone Crazy in Alabama," written by Rita Williams-Garcia.
Hide Caption
3 of 24
&lt;strong&gt;Coretta Scott King (Illustrator) Book Award:&lt;/strong&gt; &quot;Trombone Shorty,&quot; illustrated by Bryan Collier and written by Troy Andrews and Bill Taylor.
Photos: ALA youth media awards 2016
Coretta Scott King (Illustrator) Book Award: "Trombone Shorty," illustrated by Bryan Collier and written by Troy Andrews and Bill Taylor.
Hide Caption
4 of 24
&lt;strong&gt;Coretta Scott King - John Steptoe New Talent Author Award: &lt;/strong&gt;&quot;Hoodoo,&quot; written by Ronald L. Smith.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: ALA youth media awards 2016
Coretta Scott King - John Steptoe New Talent Author Award: "Hoodoo," written by Ronald L. Smith.
Hide Caption
5 of 24
&lt;strong&gt;Coretta Scott King - John Steptoe New Talent Illustrator Award:&lt;/strong&gt; &quot;Voice of Freedom: Fannie Lou Hamer, Spirit of the Civil Rights Movement,&quot; illustrated by Ekua Holmes and written by Carole Boston Weatherford.
Photos: ALA youth media awards 2016
Coretta Scott King - John Steptoe New Talent Illustrator Award: "Voice of Freedom: Fannie Lou Hamer, Spirit of the Civil Rights Movement," illustrated by Ekua Holmes and written by Carole Boston Weatherford.
Hide Caption
6 of 24
&lt;strong&gt;Coretta Scott King - Virginia Hamilton Award for Lifetime Achievement:&lt;/strong&gt; Jerry Pinkney. His book &quot;The Tortoise &amp;amp; the Hare&quot; is shown here.
Photos: ALA youth media awards 2016
Coretta Scott King - Virginia Hamilton Award for Lifetime Achievement: Jerry Pinkney. His book "The Tortoise & the Hare" is shown here.
Hide Caption
7 of 24
&lt;strong&gt;The Margaret A. Edwards Award&lt;/strong&gt; for lifetime achievement in writing for young adults: David Levithan, whose books include &quot;The Realm of Possibility,&quot; &quot;Boy Meets Boy,&quot; &quot;Love is the Higher Law,&quot; &quot;How They Met, and Other Stories,&quot; &quot;Wide Awake&quot; and &quot;Nick and Norah&#39;s Infinite Playlist.&quot;
Photos: ALA youth media awards 2016
The Margaret A. Edwards Award for lifetime achievement in writing for young adults: David Levithan, whose books include "The Realm of Possibility," "Boy Meets Boy," "Love is the Higher Law," "How They Met, and Other Stories," "Wide Awake" and "Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist."
Hide Caption
8 of 24
&lt;strong&gt;May Hill Arbuthnot Honor Lecture Award &lt;/strong&gt;recognizing an author, critic, librarian, historian or teacher of children&#39;s literature, who then presents a lecture at a winning host site: 2014 National Book Award winner Jacqueline Woodson will deliver the 2017 May Hill Arbuthnot Honor Lecture.
Photos: ALA youth media awards 2016
May Hill Arbuthnot Honor Lecture Award recognizing an author, critic, librarian, historian or teacher of children's literature, who then presents a lecture at a winning host site: 2014 National Book Award winner Jacqueline Woodson will deliver the 2017 May Hill Arbuthnot Honor Lecture.
Hide Caption
9 of 24
&lt;strong&gt;Pura Belpré (Illustrator) Award &lt;/strong&gt;honoring a Latino writer and illustrator whose children&#39;s books best portray, affirm and celebrate the Latino cultural experience: &quot;The Drum Dream Girl,&quot; illustrated by Rafael López and written by Margarita Engle.
Photos: ALA youth media awards 2016
Pura Belpré (Illustrator) Award honoring a Latino writer and illustrator whose children's books best portray, affirm and celebrate the Latino cultural experience: "The Drum Dream Girl," illustrated by Rafael López and written by Margarita Engle.
Hide Caption
10 of 24
&lt;strong&gt;Pura Belpré (Author) Award: &lt;/strong&gt;&quot;Enchanted Air: Two Cultures, Two Wings: A Memoir,&quot; written by Margarita Engle.
Photos: ALA youth media awards 2016
Pura Belpré (Author) Award: "Enchanted Air: Two Cultures, Two Wings: A Memoir," written by Margarita Engle.
Hide Caption
11 of 24
&lt;strong&gt;The Laura Ingalls Wilder Award&lt;/strong&gt; honors an author or illustrator whose books, published in the United States, have made, over a period of years, a substantial and lasting contribution to literature for children: Jerry Pinkney, whose award-winning works include 2010 Caldecott Award-winning &quot;The Lion and the Mouse.&quot;
Photos: ALA youth media awards 2016
The Laura Ingalls Wilder Award honors an author or illustrator whose books, published in the United States, have made, over a period of years, a substantial and lasting contribution to literature for children: Jerry Pinkney, whose award-winning works include 2010 Caldecott Award-winning "The Lion and the Mouse."
Hide Caption
12 of 24
&lt;strong&gt;Stonewall Book Award - Mike Morgan &amp;amp; Larry Romans Children&#39;s &amp;amp; Young Adult Literature Award &lt;/strong&gt;given annually to English-language children&#39;s and young adult books of exceptional merit relating to the gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender experience had two winners. One was &quot;George,&quot; written by Alex Gino.
Photos: ALA youth media awards 2016
Stonewall Book Award - Mike Morgan & Larry Romans Children's & Young Adult Literature Award given annually to English-language children's and young adult books of exceptional merit relating to the gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender experience had two winners. One was "George," written by Alex Gino.
Hide Caption
13 of 24
The other was &quot;The Porcupine of Truth,&quot; written by Bill Konigsberg.
Photos: ALA youth media awards 2016
The other was "The Porcupine of Truth," written by Bill Konigsberg.
Hide Caption
14 of 24
&lt;strong&gt;Schneider Family Book Award&lt;/strong&gt;, for books that embody an artistic expression of the disability experience. The best young children&#39;s book award went to &quot;Emmanuel&#39;s Dream: The True Story of Emmanuel Ofosu Yeboah,&quot; written by Laurie Ann Thompson and illustrated by Sean Qualls. The Schneider middle grade award went to &quot;Fish in a Tree,&quot; written by Lynda Mullaly Hunt, and &quot;The War that Saved My Life,&quot; written by Kimberly Brubaker Bradley. The teen book award went to &quot;The Unlikely Hero of Room 13B,&quot; written by Teresa Toten.
Photos: ALA youth media awards 2016
Schneider Family Book Award, for books that embody an artistic expression of the disability experience. The best young children's book award went to "Emmanuel's Dream: The True Story of Emmanuel Ofosu Yeboah," written by Laurie Ann Thompson and illustrated by Sean Qualls. The Schneider middle grade award went to "Fish in a Tree," written by Lynda Mullaly Hunt, and "The War that Saved My Life," written by Kimberly Brubaker Bradley. The teen book award went to "The Unlikely Hero of Room 13B," written by Teresa Toten.
Hide Caption
15 of 24
&lt;strong&gt;Michael L. Printz Award&lt;/strong&gt; for excellence in literature written for young adults: &quot;Bone Gap,&quot; written by Laura Ruby.
Photos: ALA youth media awards 2016
Michael L. Printz Award for excellence in literature written for young adults: "Bone Gap," written by Laura Ruby.
Hide Caption
16 of 24
&lt;strong&gt;Theodor Seuss Geisel Award&lt;/strong&gt; for the most distinguished beginning reader book: &quot;Don&#39;t Throw It to Mo!,&quot; written by David A. Adler and illustrated by Sam Ricks.
Photos: ALA youth media awards 2016
Theodor Seuss Geisel Award for the most distinguished beginning reader book: "Don't Throw It to Mo!," written by David A. Adler and illustrated by Sam Ricks.
Hide Caption
17 of 24
&lt;strong&gt;William C. Morris Award &lt;/strong&gt;for a debut book published by a first-time author writing for teens: &quot;Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda,&quot; written by Becky Albertalli.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: ALA youth media awards 2016
William C. Morris Award for a debut book published by a first-time author writing for teens: "Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda," written by Becky Albertalli.
Hide Caption
18 of 24
&lt;strong&gt;Robert F. Sibert Informational Book Award&lt;/strong&gt; for most distinguished informational book for children: &quot;Funny Bones: Posada and His Day of the Dead Calaveras,&quot; written and illustrated by Duncan Tonatiuh.
Photos: ALA youth media awards 2016
Robert F. Sibert Informational Book Award for most distinguished informational book for children: "Funny Bones: Posada and His Day of the Dead Calaveras," written and illustrated by Duncan Tonatiuh.
Hide Caption
19 of 24
&lt;strong&gt;YALSA Award for Excellence in Nonfiction for Young Adults&lt;/strong&gt;: &quot;Most Dangerous: Daniel Ellsberg and the Secret History of the Vietnam War,&quot; written by Steve Sheinkin.
Photos: ALA youth media awards 2016
YALSA Award for Excellence in Nonfiction for Young Adults: "Most Dangerous: Daniel Ellsberg and the Secret History of the Vietnam War," written by Steve Sheinkin.
Hide Caption
20 of 24
&lt;strong&gt;Mildred L. Batchelder Award&lt;/strong&gt; for an outstanding children&#39;s book translated from a foreign language and subsequently published in the United States: &quot;The Wonderful Fluffy Little Squishy,&quot; which was originally published in French in 2014 as &quot;Le merveilleux Dodu-Velu-Petit.&quot; It was written and illustrated by Beatrice Alemagna and translated by Claudia Zoe Bedrick.
Photos: ALA youth media awards 2016
Mildred L. Batchelder Award for an outstanding children's book translated from a foreign language and subsequently published in the United States: "The Wonderful Fluffy Little Squishy," which was originally published in French in 2014 as "Le merveilleux Dodu-Velu-Petit." It was written and illustrated by Beatrice Alemagna and translated by Claudia Zoe Bedrick.
Hide Caption
21 of 24
&lt;strong&gt;Odyssey Award&lt;/strong&gt; for best audiobook produced for children and/or young adults, available in English in the United States: &quot;The War that Saved My Life,&quot; written by Kimberly Brubaker Bradley, narrated by Jayne Entwistle and produced by Listening Library.
Photos: ALA youth media awards 2016
Odyssey Award for best audiobook produced for children and/or young adults, available in English in the United States: "The War that Saved My Life," written by Kimberly Brubaker Bradley, narrated by Jayne Entwistle and produced by Listening Library.
Hide Caption
22 of 24
&lt;strong&gt;Alex Awards &lt;/strong&gt;were given to the 10 best adult books that appeal to teen audiences. &quot;All Involved,&quot; by Ryan Gattis, is shown here. Others include &quot;Between the World and Me,&quot; by Ta-Nehisi Coates; &quot;Bones &amp;amp; All,&quot; by Camille DeAngelis; &quot;Futuristic Violence and Fancy Suits,&quot; by David Wong; and &quot;Half the World,&quot; by Joe Abercrombie.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: ALA youth media awards 2016
Alex Awards were given to the 10 best adult books that appeal to teen audiences. "All Involved," by Ryan Gattis, is shown here. Others include "Between the World and Me," by Ta-Nehisi Coates; "Bones & All," by Camille DeAngelis; "Futuristic Violence and Fancy Suits," by David Wong; and "Half the World," by Joe Abercrombie.
Hide Caption
23 of 24
&lt;strong&gt;Alex Awards&lt;/strong&gt; were also given to &quot;Girl at War,&quot; by Sara Nović; &quot;Humans of New York: Stories,&quot; by Brandon Stanton; &quot;Sacred Heart,&quot; by Liz Suburbia; &quot;Undocumented: A Dominican Boy&#39;s Odyssey from a Homeless Shelter to the Ivy League,&quot; by Dan-el Padilla Peralta; and &quot;The Unraveling of Mercy Louis,&quot; by Keija Parssinen.
Photos: ALA youth media awards 2016
Alex Awards were also given to "Girl at War," by Sara Nović; "Humans of New York: Stories," by Brandon Stanton; "Sacred Heart," by Liz Suburbia; "Undocumented: A Dominican Boy's Odyssey from a Homeless Shelter to the Ivy League," by Dan-el Padilla Peralta; and "The Unraveling of Mercy Louis," by Keija Parssinen.
Hide Caption
24 of 24
01 ALA youth media awards02 ALA youth media awards03 ALA youth media awards04 ALA youth media awards05 ALA youth media awards06 ALA youth media awards07 ALA youth media awards12 ALA youth media awards14 ALA youth media awards17 ALA youth media awardsALA youth media awards13 ALA youth media awards23 ALA youth media awards24 ALA youth media awards09 ALA youth media awards08 ALA youth media awards20 ALA youth media awards21 ALA youth media awards19 ALA youth media awards22 ALA youth media awards15 ALA youth media awards16 ALA youth media awards10 ALA youth media awards11 ALA youth media awards

Story highlights

  • The American Academy of Pediatrics announced new guidelines on early literacy
  • Doctors should encourage parents to read out loud to infants and children, group says

This story was originally published on CNN.com in 2014.

(CNN)It's hard to keep up with so many statistics about modern parenting, but here's one that floored me when I heard it a few years ago: By 4, children living in poverty hear 30 million fewer words than children in higher income households, according to researchers.

Thirty million!
    That is horrendous, but it gets worse: Hearing fewer words leads to learning fewer words, which means children start kindergarten with smaller vocabularies and a "word gap." Often, they can't catch up when it comes to academic readiness and long-term achievement, studies have found.
    The 'word gap' in America's schools
    This week, the American Academy of Pediatrics announced new guidelines that encourage doctors to talk to parents not just about nutrition and illnesses but about the importance of reading out loud, singing and talking during an infant's first days.
    Read More
    "Fewer than half of children younger than 5 years old are read to daily in our country," the group's president, James M. Perrin, said in a statement. "The benefits are so compelling that encouraging reading at young children's check-ups has become an essential component of our care."
    The art of teaching teachers how to teach reading
    Education: Teaching teachers how to teach reading
    Pediatricians see 16 million children 5 and younger every year in the United States, said Patti Miller, co-director of Too Small to Fail, a joint initiative of the Clinton Foundation and Next Generation, which is focused on helping parents close the "word gap" and improve the lives of children.
    "So getting this word out through pediatricians and having them recommend to parents and support reading out loud to their children starting in infancy is so amazing and critically important," Miller said.
    My husband and I read aloud to our girls, 6 and 8, every day from the minute they were born, and we still do it during breakfast or before bedtime. Their love of reading shows us they have certainly benefited, and it truly pains me to think about their peers who might have missed out before enrolling in elementary school.
    How to keep kids reading through the summer
    President Barack Obama, in a video released by the White House on Wednesday, saluted the move by the doctors' group in connection with Too Small to Fail to help "bridge the word gap'" and increase children's chances of success later in life.
    "We know that ... if a black or Latino child isn't ready for kindergarten, they're half as likely to finish middle school with strong academic and social skills," Obama said.
    Pediatricians to tweak &#39;outdated&#39; screen time recommendations for kids
    Pediatricians to tweak 'outdated' screen time rules
    "By giving more of our kids access to high-quality preschool and other early learning programs -- and by helping parents get the tools they need to help their kids succeed -- we can give those kids a better shot at the career they're capable of and the life that will make us all better off."
    The key is getting the message to parents who too often don't realize the importance of reading aloud, talking and singing in the early years, Miller said.
    "While this is a big gap, the good news is that the solution is pretty straightforward, and we know that if we can get this important message out to parents about why you need to talk, read and sing, it can go a long way in terms of ameliorating this word gap," she added.
    How not to let your kid's brain turn to mush over the summer break
    The mission has some bipartisan support. Too Small to Fail released videos Wednesday of Cindy McCain, wife of Republican Arizona Sen. John McCain, former GOP Sen. Bill Frist and Hillary Clinton, who are teaming up to raise awareness about the importance of early literacy.
    Clinton talked about how she sang to her daughter, Chelsea, every night when she was a baby. When Chelsea finally mouthed "No sing, mommy, no sing," Clinton went back to reading, she said in the video.
    "Singing, reading or just talking is an important part of not only my daughter's brain development but every child's," Clinton said. "Thanks to new research, we know that children's brains light up and make new connections when their parents speak to them from the earliest days, but many of our youngest kids aren't getting the support they need to grow and thrive."
    Said Cindy McCain, "As a parent and former teacher, I'm very familiar with the way a child's eyes light up when he or she first starts to understand a new concept. Every moment a parent spends with a child, talking, singing, reading a bedtime story is an opportunity to make a lifelong impact in the child's life."
    As part of the effort, Scholastic Inc. is donating 500,000 books for children up to 3 years old during the next year. The books will be distributed to 20,000 medical providers nationwide to be given to families during pediatrician visits.
    The American Academy of Pediatricians and Too Small to Fail are also developing a toolkit to help doctors teach parents how they can add more communication with their infants and toddlers to every day activities such as diaper changes, meal time, bath time and bus rides.
    Join the conversation

    See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

    "Parents don't have a lot of extra time. They're working; they're often working multiple jobs and doing their best to get everything done in a day, so what we're trying to do is make these tips very simple and straightforward," Miller said.
    If you have an infant or a toddler or you know anyone who does, encourage them to sing, talk and read aloud to their littlest ones. Those activities are just as important as making sure they get all the food and sleep they need to thrive.
    For more resources on how to communicate with your infant or toddler, check out tips here from Too Small to Fail.