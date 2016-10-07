Story highlights Kwami Penty got to wear his own flight suit and matching cap

His experience was sponsored by the Check-6 Foundation

(CNN) A Virginia boy put his cancer battle on hold to be a pilot -- just for a day -- at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

Eight-year-old Kwami Penty of Falls Church, Virginia, has a rare malignant brain tumor, but on Thursday he took a break from chemotherapy for what would end up being a very special experience.

"It's really exciting, most spectacular thing I've ever done," Kwami told CNN affiliate WJLA

He arrived at the base and met Maj. Cliff Taylor, of the D.C. Air National Guard, who would be his wingman for the day. Wearing his own green flight suit and matching green cap, Penty was then escorted in a Humvee to a welcoming ceremony. Service members gathered in the audience to see Kwami, his left hand raised, get sworn in as an honorary pilot.

"To see his courage and how he handles his situation and how he never puts on a sad face, certainly never in front of me, it's just a magical experience," said Taylor.

Read More