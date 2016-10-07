Are you a 'cyberchondriac'?

Story highlights When researching a condition online, remember, you're getting just basic info

This story was originally published on CNN.com in 2007.

(CNN) First-year medical students are some of the biggest hypochondriacs around. Bombarded with information about every disease under the sun, they start to imagine they have them all. In their minds, every mole is skin cancer. A nosebleed is surely a sign of a tumor. Headache? Must be skyrocketing blood pressure.

"People get terribly anxious," said Dr. Arthur Barsky, professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School. "One woman who came to see me was convinced she had melanoma. She brought in 20 pages of color photos of various skin lesions, trying to figure out which one looked most like hers."

And now, because of the internet, we can all be first-year medical students. We can all develop "medical student syndrome." We get basic information, and not necessarily a lot of context, and we're off and running toward a conclusion that may be completely wrong.

Of course, health information on the internet can be truly useful. But how do you know when you're using it constructively, and when you've gone off on a medical wild goose chase? "I think it's fairly easy to cross that line," said Robin DiMatteo, a professor of psychology at the University of California, Riverside.

So how do you know when you've become a "cyberchondriac"?

