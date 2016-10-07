(CNN) It's been one year, six weeks and a day since Tiger Woods last hit a golf ball in competition, but the wait will soon be over.

The former World No. 1 has confirmed that he will be competing in three tournaments at the start of the 2016-17 season: Safeway Open, Turkish Airlines Open and the Tiger Woods Foundation-run Hero World Challenge.

The Safeway tournament will continue his reintroduction to golf following his role as one of Davis Love's vice captains in Team USA's Ryder cup victory at Hazeltine.

"Yeah, I would love to do it. I would be honored to do it in the future, if asked," he said.

Fresh chance for PGA record

The 14-time major winner hasn't competed since the Wyndham Championship in August 2015 where he finished tied for 10th.

But after undergoing a third back operation in 20 months in October last year, Woods stressed the importance of taking his time in returning from injury.

"My rehabilitation is to the point where I'm comfortable making plans, but I still have work to do," Woods announced on his website last month.

The Safeway Open in California, which begins next week on October 13, gives Woods the chance to add to his total of 79 PGA Tour titles and close in on Sam Snead's all-time record of 82.

"I'm looking forward to going to California for my foundation event and Safeway," he said in September. "I'm also excited to return to Turkey and Albany. It could be a fun fall.

"It was great spending time with my children Sam and Charlie, and also working on a lot of projects including golf-course design, the upcoming 20th anniversary of my foundation and my book about the 1997 Masters.

"But I missed competing. I want to thank all the fans for their kindness and concern. I've been a pro about 20 years, and their support has never waned."

Good wishes have poured in from current and former pros, delighted at the prospect of the 40-year-old's return. Sweden's former world No. 7 Jesper Parnevik, revealed Woods' scintillating form in practice.

"I see Tiger at the Medalist (Golf Club)," Parnevik told Golf Digest. "We talk and have played nine holes together.

"By the way, he's been hitting a lot of balls, and he's hitting it great. He's pounding it a mile and flushing everything.

"On the range, at least, his trajectory and ball flight are like the Tiger we knew 15 years ago. Comebacks are never a sure thing, but something tells me his might be spectacular."

Golf great Jack Nicklaus and Rory McIlroy were among those to offer support after Woods announced he could return to action last month.

"It's great to see you back and in good health. You've done so much for the game, and it's better with you playing. Good luck!" Nicklaus said, while McIlroy said he misses "the Tiger buzz."

Day takes a break

Jason Day, the Australian currently ranked number one in the world, has announced that he is taking time off from golf after being advised to rest his back until 2017.

"I regret that I will be unable to come home to Australia this year," he said in a statement on the PGA Australia website.

"I was looking forward to playing in the Australian Open and teaming up with Adam Scott on one of my favorite courses Kingston Heath the following week at the World Cup in Melbourne," he said.