(CNN) It's been one year, six weeks and a day since Tiger Woods last hit a golf ball in competition, but the wait could soon be over.

The former World No. 1 announced that he will be competing in three tournaments at the start of the 2016-17 season: Safeway Open, Turkish Airlines Open and the Tiger Woods Foundation-run Hero World Challenge.

"My rehabilitation is to the point where I'm comfortable making plans, but I still have work to do," Woods said on his website. "Whether I can play depends on my continued progress and recovery. My hope is to have my game ready to go.

"I'm looking forward to going to California for my foundation event and Safeway. I'm also excited to return to Turkey and Albany. It could be a fun fall."

The 14-time major winner hasn't competed since the Wyndham Championship in August 2015 where he finished tied for 10th.