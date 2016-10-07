Story highlights Steven Woolfe remained in hospital overnight awaiting the results of further tests

Interim UKIP leader Nigel Farage promised an investigation into "a dispute that finished up physically"

(CNN) The UK Independence Party has promised a full inquiry into an altercation involving one of its European lawmakers that left him in hospital and threw the party into chaos.

Steven Woolfe, who on Wednesday announced his intention to lead the right-wing UKIP party, collapsed after the incident Thursday at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, and remained in hospital overnight into Friday.

What exactly happened -- and who else was involved -- remains unclear. The front pages of several of Britain's national newspapers were dominated Friday by the image of Woolfe apparently sprawled unconscious on the floor at the European Parliament.

Interim party leader Nigel Farage pledged to hold an investigation into the incident. "It's two grown men involved in an altercation," he told journalists in Strasbourg on Thursday.

I must thank the parliamentary staff, the UKIP MEPs with me and hospital staff for their care and love. — Steven Woolfe MEP (@Steven_Woolfe) October 6, 2016

"It's not very seemly behavior. But I'm not today going to get involved in the blame game and name names. It shouldn't have happened."

