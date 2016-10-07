Story highlights Group consists of 14 adults and one child

Driver assisting police with inquiries

(CNN) British police say 15 people suspected of entering the country illegally were discovered in the back of a refrigerated truck Friday.

In a statement, Surrey Police said the group included one child.

"Fourteen adults, along with one juvenile, will now be taken to hospital for medical checks following the incident. The driver of the lorry is currently assisting police with Inquiries," read the statement.

"The investigation will be passed to UK Visas and Immigration in due course."