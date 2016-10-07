Story highlights
(CNN)British police say 15 people suspected of entering the country illegally were discovered in the back of a refrigerated truck Friday.
In a statement, Surrey Police said the group included one child.
"Fourteen adults, along with one juvenile, will now be taken to hospital for medical checks following the incident. The driver of the lorry is currently assisting police with Inquiries," read the statement.
"The investigation will be passed to UK Visas and Immigration in due course."
Police say the driver called authorities after hearing a loud banging coming from inside the vehicle.
Surrey Police officers closed the main access road into the gas station where the driver had parked while the people were detained.
In September, Britain announced it was building a four-meter (13 foot) high wall as part of a £17 million ($23 million) deal struck with France in an effort to block migrants from crossing the English Channel.