Breaking News

British police find 15 migrants in back of refrigerated truck

By James Masters, CNN

Updated 11:34 AM ET, Fri October 7, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

france britain wall mclaughlin lok_00013220
france britain wall mclaughlin lok_00013220

    JUST WATCHED

    Who will pay for a wall to stop migrants in France?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Who will pay for a wall to stop migrants in France? 01:52

Story highlights

  • Group consists of 14 adults and one child
  • Driver assisting police with inquiries

(CNN)British police say 15 people suspected of entering the country illegally were discovered in the back of a refrigerated truck Friday.

In a statement, Surrey Police said the group included one child.
    Read: Life jacket 'graveyard' a stark reminder
    "Fourteen adults, along with one juvenile, will now be taken to hospital for medical checks following the incident. The driver of the lorry is currently assisting police with Inquiries," read the statement.
    "The investigation will be passed to UK Visas and Immigration in due course."
    Read More
    Low turnout for Hungary migrant referendum
    hungary vote migrants erin mclaughlin lklv_00003018

      JUST WATCHED

      Low turnout for Hungary migrant referendum

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Low turnout for Hungary migrant referendum 01:17
    Police say the driver called authorities after hearing a loud banging coming from inside the vehicle.
    Surrey Police officers closed the main access road into the gas station where the driver had parked while the people were detained.
    In September, Britain announced it was building a four-meter (13 foot) high wall as part of a £17 million ($23 million) deal struck with France in an effort to block migrants from crossing the English Channel.