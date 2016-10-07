Story highlights Fans turned out from around the world to view Prince's home and recording studio

The compound is open to the public for three days in October

An urn containing the late star's ashes is on display as part of the guided tours

(CNN) Paisley Park, the home and recording studio of Prince, opened its doors to the public Thursday for the first time since the musician died in April.

Several Prince fans traveled great distances for the limited run look inside the 64,000 foot Chanhassen, Minnesota property.

Rhona Levene flew from London to be among the first visitors inside Paisley Park.

"It's my birthday," Levene told CNN. "I couldn't think of any other way I'd want to celebrate."

After taking a short shuttle ride through the property's front gates, Paisley Park guests were escorted through a lobby and into an atrium filled with Prince memorabilia and painted murals. At the center of the room was an urn -- purple and shaped like a crypt -- containing the artist's ashes.

