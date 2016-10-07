Story highlights President Barack Obama talks to Macklemore in "Prescription For Change: Ending America's Opioid Crisis"

The documentary premieres Tuesday, October 11 on MTV

(CNN) President Barack Obama gets candid with Grammy winner Macklemore in a new MTV documentary about the opioid crisis in America.

"The good news is that awareness is starting to rise," Obama said in an exclusive clip provided to CNN. "And, I'll be honest with you, part of what's starting to change is that the opioids crisis is getting into communities that are suburban, that are relatively well to do, rural communities, white communities, and people's kids who are being affected are folks who have a voice."

Obama's conversation with Macklemore is the centerpiece of the one-hour documentary, titled "Prescription For Change: Ending America's Opioid Crisis."

In the documentary, MTV has said, Obama and Macklemore will talk about their own experiences with substance use and about efforts to end the stigma of addiction.

Read More