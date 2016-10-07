'Divorce,' 'Insecure' earn split decision on HBO

(CNN) As proof that creative auspices and name recognition don't always correlate with quality consider the HBO comedies premiering Sunday, as "Insecure," featuring newcomer Issa Rae, tops Sarah Jessica Parker's not-so-triumphant return, "Divorce," by a mile.

Created by Sharon Horgan, who stars in and produces the much better (if slightly overrated) Amazon comedy "Catastrophe," "Divorce" can be viewed charitably as what happens after "Sex and the City."

The New York couple, in this case, has married, moved to the suburbs and had a couple of kids. The sex has dried up, much of their banter is about bodily functions, and the decision to end a moribund relationship begins veering toward "War of the Roses" territory.

While the topic is hardly a new one, that doesn't mean there wasn't room for a provocative pay-cable series about the dissolution of a marriage. Enough people have been through that experience to make the concept more relatable than many of HBO's recent half-hours.

But almost everything about the show feels clunky, even forced. That begins when Frances (Parker) announces to her husband, Robert (Thomas Haden Church, a good actor saddled with a truly off-putting character), that she wants out at a friend's party that goes terribly awry, and it continues with their ludicrous efforts to hide what's happening from their teenagers.

