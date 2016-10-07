Third piece of plane wreckage confirmed as MH370 debris

Story highlights It is the third piece of debris confirmed as coming from the missing airline

Malaysia Airlines MH370 went missing more than two-and-a-half years ago

(CNN) A fragment of plane wing discovered in Mauritius in May has been confirmed as coming from missing plane Malaysia Airlines MH370, Australia's Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) said in a statement on Friday.

It is the third piece of debris to be definitively linked to MH370, Australia's transport minister Darren Chester said Friday.

"It does not, however, provide information that can be used to determine a specific location of the aircraft," Chester said.

Left outboard flap trailing edge section confirmed as MH370 debris.

The plane wing fragment was discovered in Mauritius on 10 May 2016, and was delivered to the ATSB for investigation.

An "'OL' part identifier" was legible on the plane piece, the ATSB said, which allowed investigators to definitively identify the wreckage.

