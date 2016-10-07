(CNN) In the five years since "Rem" was announced, the same question has hung in the air: How would Tomas Koolhaas' study of his father fare against "My Architect," Nathaniel Kahn's Academy Award-nominated documentary about his late father, Louis?

The comparison is, perhaps, a little unfair. The two films are very different vessels set on very different courses. For one, Koolhaas senior is alive and well, philosophizing for nearly all 114 minutes of his son's documentary.

Shot over four years, "Rem" follows the architect to hive-like Manhattan, smog-filled Beijing, arid Middle Eastern desert and agrarian Switzerland.

Rather than guide us through his projects, Rem speaks to their wider themes in quasi-narration, sourced from conversations between father and son. There were no interviews per se, Tomas tells CNN, "more an organic flow of philosophical ideas."

