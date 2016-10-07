Breaking News

Yves Saint Laurent's legacy in bloom with new museum at Jardin Majorelle

By Thomas Page, for CNN

Updated 4:38 AM ET, Fri October 7, 2016

The Jardin Majorelle in Marrakech -- affectionately known as &quot;the Yves Saint Laurent garden&quot; -- is one of the city&#39;s hottest attractions, drawing 700,000 visitors in 2015. The late fashion designer&#39;s long relationship with Morocco is will be on show when a new museum opens next door in fall 2017.
The garden was cultivated by French orientalist painter Jacques Majorelle, who bought a palm grove in 1923 and commissioned an Art Deco studio in 1931.
Majorelle lays claim to a brilliant cobalt blue -- &quot;Majorelle blue&quot; -- which binds together the 110,000 square feet garden. It&#39;s a color that has spread far and wide throughout Marrakech, with homage paid on everything from street signs to plant pots.
Majorelle opened the gardens to the public in 1947 until his death in 1962. Eighteen years later it was saved from developers who intended to bulldoze the site and install a hotel. Yves Saint Laurent and partner Pierre Berge, whose love affair with Marrakech began in 1966, stepped in and bought the property. Today, while most of the garden is open to the public, there is a section which remains private.
Part of the private Jardin Majorelle. Public relations director Quito Fierro says that a large colony of birds lives in the garden at night, but most of them disappear during the day. What visitors will be able to hear is a choir of croaking frogs between the garden&#39;s many pools and fountains.
The planting of the garden is rich and varied, combining bamboo thickets with cacti and palms. With global warming a concern and water consumption problematic, the garden replaced grass lawns with gravel a few years ago.
Pierre Berge and Yves Saint Laurent in Marrakech. &quot;Yves Saint Laurent and I discovered Marrakech in 1966, and we never left,&quot; says Berge. &quot;This city deeply influenced Saint Laurent&#39;s life and work, particularly his discovery of color.&quot;
Majorelle&#39;s studio was converted into Morocco&#39;s first Berber museum, celebrating the rich culture and particularly fashion that Saint Laurent integrated into his designs.
Headwear riffing on the &lt;em&gt;shesh&lt;/em&gt; (the Taureg turban) featured on Yves Saint Lauren catwalks, along with jewelry inspired by Berber culture.
Capes inspired by the &lt;em&gt;burnous&lt;/em&gt; were also a staple of Yves Saint Laurent shows, such as this from the A/W 1977-78 ready-to-wear collection.
Pierre Berge, Saint Laurent&#39;s partner in business, and one time in love, in the Jardin Majorelle. The garden now belongs to their joint foundation. Its profit&#39;s have financed the upcoming museum, but also philanthropic projects across the country, including the Philharmonic Orchestra in Rabat, an arthouse cinema in Tangier, AIDS charities and educational causes, says Fierro.
The new museum was designed by firm Studio KO. With offices in Paris, Marrakech and London, its cross-cultural sensibilities attracted the eye of Berge, who says that &quot;their clean, uncluttered style recalls Saint Laurent&#39;s work.&quot;
Story highlights

  • Yves Saint Laurent and partner Pierre Berge bought the Jardin Majorelle in 1980
  • Cultivated by French painter Jacques Majorelle, it's one of Marrakech's hottest attractions
  • A new museum dedicated to Saint Laurent and his connection to Morocco will open in fall 2017

(CNN)Driving to the Jardin Majorelle, there can be little doubt of its impact on Marrakech. It's not unreasonable to argue the garden is among the most famous in Africa -- certainly north of the Sahara.

Shops and cafes surrounding the garden riff on its name, their signs colored in a distinctive cobalt blue that became the trademark of its founder, French painter Jacques Majorelle. But while Majorelle's name is everywhere, so too is another: Yves Saint Laurent.
    Saint Laurent and his partner Pierre Berge bought the property in 1980, 18 years after Majorelle's death, saving it from the bulldozers of an iconoclastic developer. The couple nurtured the garden into its current state, opening the nation's first Berber museum in the process, creating an attraction which draws almost 700,000 visitors a year. It's a debt the city has repaid by naming the adjacent road after the late fashion designer.
    Marrakech is preparing for those visitor numbers to soar in 2017 when the Fondation Jardin Majorelle opens the Musee Yves Saint Laurent Marrakech. Those in the know suggest it will be further evidence of the impression Morocco left upon Saint Laurent, and the nation's understated impact on the world of haute couture fashion.
    We'll have to wait until next fall to step inside, so instead CNN took a walk around the garden and asked what to expect.

    A Moroccan love affair

    Entering through a discreet doorway on Rue Yves St Laurent, the Jardin Majorelle is as tasteful as you'd anticipate. It's a world of many worlds: bamboo thickets sit alongside ginormous cacti; palms reach upwards, while clematises take hold in shady corners. Tying it all together is the ubiquitous presence of Majorelle blue.
    "[It's] a mix of Moroccan garden and European spirit," says Quito Fierro, the garden's public relations director. Cultivated out of a palm grove bought by Majorelle in 1923, the garden surrounded the artist's Art Deco studio, built 1931. Eventually the garden took on more varied botanical forms, influenced by Majorelle's childhood in Nancy.

    Like Majorelle, Saint Laurent, born in Oran, Algeria stood with one foot in France, the other in North Africa.
    "Yves Saint Laurent and I discovered Marrakech in 1966, and we never left," explains Pierre Berge, President of the Fondation Pierre Berge-Yves Saint Laurent and the late designer's business and onetime life partner. "This city deeply influenced Saint Laurent's life and work, particularly his discovery of color."
    Fierro concurs: "Immediately he was influenced by the local fashion, the local craftsmanship, colors, and really the garden and traditional Moroccan fashion."
    Saving the garden in 1980 bonded Saint Laurent to Marrakech even further.
    "Every collection he did was designed and sketched in his house while he was staying here," Fierro explains. "So really, it's an exploration of Morocco and Marrakech is his work."

    A/W 2017

    If Saint Laurent's "Le Smoking" suits had little in common with what you'd find in the souks, he took the silhouettes of the burnous (a form of cape) and the djellaba, translating them into designs adored by chic women the world over.
    This cross-pollination will be on show at the upcoming museum. Two hundred outfits from a haute couture archive of 5,000 will be shipped from Paris to the Moroccan capital. Alongside the permanent Yves Saint Laurent collection will be a temporary space for exhibitions beyond YSL, as well as a seated area for concerts, film screenings and symposiums, along with a library of 5,000 books on fashion, Yves Saint Laurent and Berber culture.
    A cape inspired by a burnous at Saint Laurent last show in 2002.

    "The museum could not have existed without the Jardin Majorelle," says Fierro. For one, the garden's profits -- when not being used philanthropically -- are financing the project, designed by Studio KO.
    Karl Fournier and Olivier Marty of the architecture firm say their brief was for a building "anchored in both modernity and Morocco.
    "We designed the building like one would cut fabric for a dress, by composing curves and lines, in the fashion of the working drawings, white traced on black paper, that we discovered in the designer's workshops and archives."
    A rendering of the upcoming Musee Yves Saint Laurent Marrakech.
    Its curvilinear shapes are near completion, set in a brickwork lattice not unlike Tate Modern's recent Switch House -- "like threads in canvas or fabric," say the architects. Berge is impressed: "Their clean, uncluttered style recalls Saint Laurent's work," noting the firm's shared passion for Marrakech, the region and its culture.
    Yves Saint Laurent once quipped that "fashions fade, style is eternal." The Jardin Majorelle's assured status and the opening of Marrakech's latest attraction appear to show Saint Laurent's style -- and legacy -- remain in bloom.