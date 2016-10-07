Story highlights Yves Saint Laurent and partner Pierre Berge bought the Jardin Majorelle in 1980

Cultivated by French painter Jacques Majorelle, it's one of Marrakech's hottest attractions

A new museum dedicated to Saint Laurent and his connection to Morocco will open in fall 2017

(CNN) Driving to the Jardin Majorelle, there can be little doubt of its impact on Marrakech. It's not unreasonable to argue the garden is among the most famous in Africa -- certainly north of the Sahara.

Shops and cafes surrounding the garden riff on its name, their signs colored in a distinctive cobalt blue that became the trademark of its founder, French painter Jacques Majorelle. But while Majorelle's name is everywhere, so too is another: Yves Saint Laurent.

Saint Laurent and his partner Pierre Berge bought the property in 1980, 18 years after Majorelle's death, saving it from the bulldozers of an iconoclastic developer. The couple nurtured the garden into its current state, opening the nation's first Berber museum in the process, creating an attraction which draws almost 700,000 visitors a year. It's a debt the city has repaid by naming the adjacent road after the late fashion designer.

Marrakech is preparing for those visitor numbers to soar in 2017 when the Fondation Jardin Majorelle opens the Musee Yves Saint Laurent Marrakech. Those in the know suggest it will be further evidence of the impression Morocco left upon Saint Laurent, and the nation's understated impact on the world of haute couture fashion.

