(CNN) Haiti had only just begun rebuilding from a devastating earthquake five years ago when Hurricane Matthew tore through the small Caribbean nation on Tuesday, killing hundreds in its path and inundating entire villages.

Once again much of the country is a disaster zone, with powerful Matthew shredding homes and engulfing communities in knee-deep water that is taking time to recede.

The current death toll does not take into account potential loss of life in the far southwest of the country, which have yet to be assessed due to "communication issues," the Civil Protection Service said.

Photos: Hurricane Matthew pummels Haiti A girl washes mud from her feet after Hurricane Matthew passed through Les Cayes, Haiti, on Thursday, October 6. The damage from Hurricane Matthew was especially brutal in southern Haiti, where sustained winds of 130 mph punished the country. Hide Caption 1 of 11 Photos: Hurricane Matthew pummels Haiti Fallen trees litter the ground outside a damaged church in Les Cayes on October 6. At least 269 people have been killed so far in Haiti, the Dominican Republic and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, officials said, with the death toll expected to rise. Hide Caption 2 of 11 Photos: Hurricane Matthew pummels Haiti Girls help each other wade through a flooded street in Les Cayes on October 6. Hide Caption 3 of 11 Photos: Hurricane Matthew pummels Haiti Two days after the storm, authorities and aid workers in Haiti still lack a clear picture of what they fear is the country's biggest disaster in years. Hide Caption 4 of 11 Photos: Hurricane Matthew pummels Haiti Saint Anne Church in Les Cayes is reduced to ruins. In the wake of the storm, the Electoral Commission postponed the country's presidential election, which had been scheduled for Sunday. Hide Caption 5 of 11 Photos: Hurricane Matthew pummels Haiti Residents repair their homes in Les Cayes. Hide Caption 6 of 11 Photos: Hurricane Matthew pummels Haiti Children sit inside a damaged church, in Saint-Louis on Wednesday, October 5. Hide Caption 7 of 11 Photos: Hurricane Matthew pummels Haiti Men push a motorbike through a flood street in Leogane on October 5. More than 300,000 people are in shelters across the country, the United Nations said.

Hide Caption 8 of 11 Photos: Hurricane Matthew pummels Haiti A man carries a woman across a river at Petit Goave on October 5. A bridge collapsed due to the heavy rains from the storm. Hide Caption 9 of 11 Photos: Hurricane Matthew pummels Haiti A woman cleans her flooded home following the overflowing of La Rouyonne River on October 5 in Leogane. Residents could face risks from standing water. Haiti is still recovering from a post-quake cholera outbreak that killed 10,000 people.

Hide Caption 10 of 11 Photos: Hurricane Matthew pummels Haiti Nice Simon, the mayor of Tabarre, holds a baby on October 3, as she helps evacuate the area along a river. Hide Caption 11 of 11

For now, the focus is just reaching victims, as the only bridge linking the capital Port-au-Prince to the worst-affected south and west has been damaged beyond use.

By Thursday, the bridge that spans the Rivière la Digue in Petit-Goâve was partially passable, though still unfit for large-scale aid deliveries.

Conduit roads too are blocked by collapsed palm trees and debris, forcing agencies to consider air dropping of supplies as the skies clear and flying becomes a safer option.

The bridge collapse in Petit Goave cut responders off from road access.

'Emergency after an emergency'

Not only are logistics a major challenge, the magnitude of the disaster appears to have been wildly underestimated.

"In the city of Jeremie in the west, there were only five planned evacuation centers there, but in the last 48 hours, that's popped up to 25 centers. These are just makeshift shelters," CARE USA emergency communications manager Holly Frew told CNN Friday.

She said that there was a "massive influx" of people to the shelters, which are struggling to find space for people cramming together to sleep on the floor.

"The priority is to get food and water to these people. Of course aid agencies like us had supplies pre-positioned before the storm, but there's only so much you can do in a storm this size, and as the the number of centers has more than doubled, the need has risen," Frew said.

JUST WATCHED Hurricane Matthew hits Haiti Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Hurricane Matthew hits Haiti 01:05

Ariane Quentier, spokeswoman for the UN Stabilization Mission in Haiti, said: "What we are realizing, as we are going further ... is that there's been a lot of devastation and a lot of damage and probably a lot more than what we had initially assessed."

Haiti was only just beginning the "development" phase to rebuild infrastructure following the 2010 earthquake that destroyed much of the country, said Ines Brill, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies representative for Haiti.

A woman stands in a field of destroyed trees on Thursday.

"This is an emergency after an emergency, which makes things more complex than a typical disaster," she told CNN.

She said she believed some 80% of people had lost their homes in the worst-affected areas.

"But we still don't know the real extent of the damage as the infrastructure problems have slowed things down. We are just now trying to start an impact assessment," she said.

"We have to have a humanitarian bridge to reach the population."

Dr. Charles-Patrick Almazor, chief chief medical officer in Haiti for Partners in Health, told ABC News: "Though the storm has passed, experience tells us that the worst is yet to come. What would be the immediate need is to make sure that people get safe drinking water and safe water for washing."

Humanitarian crisis

Haitians wait to cross the river in Petit Goave where a bridge collapsed cutting off a main route to the devastated south of the country

Kevin Novotny, country director for Save the Children in Haiti, said staff based in Les Cayes observed that "a lot of houses are destroyed there. Anything with a tin roof lost it."

UNICEF had warned on Wednesday that Haiti is facing the largest humanitarian crisis since the 2010 earthquake, which killed at least 220,000, injured 300,000 and displaced 1.5 million people.

Haitian officials postponed the presidential elections, which had been scheduled for Sunday, due to the hurricane.

Cholera epidemic could worsen

Images showed residents wading through muddy waters and farm fields choked with flood waters as crops floated lifelessly.

The impact of the hurricane immediately raised public health concerns, especially about the availability of clean water, food and shelter.

Dave Brodsky, president of Chanje Movement, a California-based church partnership that has been working in Haiti since the 2010 earthquake, said he observed homes leveled with mud among other problems.

"There are sanitation issues because the standing water is mixing with human waste and animal waste," he said, speaking to CNN from Croix-des-Bouquets, a major suburb to the north east of the capital.

The "poorest of the poor" have been worst hit by flooding, he said.

Partners in Health warned that the hurricane would likely worsen the country's cholera epidemic.

"Though the storm has passed, experience tells us that the worst is yet to come." PIH's Dr. Charles-Patrick Almazor: https://t.co/dZRutnLhYT — Partners In Health (@PIH) October 6, 2016

Cholera is an acute gastrointestinal illness caused by ingesting food or drink contaminated with Vibrio cholera bacteria. It can cause severe diarrhea and vomiting, which leads to extreme dehydration.

A cholera outbreak following the 2010 earthquake in Haiti killed at least 10,000 people. Earlier this year, the UN acknowledged its own involvement in the devastating epidemic.

The Pan American Health Organization sent epidemiologists with cholera experience this week to Haiti.