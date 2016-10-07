Breaking News

Africa's luxury galleries debut at London's 1:54 African Art Fair

Updated 6:37 AM ET, Fri October 7, 2016

London&#39;s 1:54 Contemporary African Art Fair opens for its fourth edition at Somerset House. But this year, a host of new galleries are debuting - showcasing the continent&#39;s young progressive artists.
Ghanaian born Clottey often dresses up in women&#39;s clothes in public street performances with his 70 strong collective who take part in his public art performances.
A new project will see him cast a critical eye over Ghana&#39;s upcoming elections by staging his own public voter system inside Gallery 1957. He hopes to highlight how corrupt the voting system has become.
Malawian-born artist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, Billie Zangewa, celebrates powerful females through her delicate silk tapestries, collages and cotton embroidery pieces.
Kinshasa born Kamuanga Ilunga, wants his circuit board images to reflect the Democratic Republic of Congo&#39;s rapid modernization.
The Democratic Republic of Congo is the world&#39;s largest exporter of coltan, the raw material used for computer chips and cellphones.
Lagos--based Art Twenty One, which represents Guinean/Swiss photographer Namsa Leuba seeks out international as well as local artists to represent.
Curator Joseph Gergel says, &quot;our international artists have also come to Lagos to create new artistic projects, so it becomes a dialogue between the international and the local.&quot;
Majida Khattari&#39;s photographic work, Khattari reconsiders the clichés that dominate orientalist painting as well as the scenery which inspires it.
Italian photographer Daniele Tamagni documents impressive contemporary fashion subcultures across Africa.
From Ghana's Gallery 1957 to Casablanca's Atelier 21, a new crop of contemporary art galleries are opening up in Africa eager to promote the continent as the next destination for indulgent modern art.