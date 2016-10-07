Photos: Africa's luxury galleries debut at London's 1:54 African Art Fair Daniele Tamagni, Icon – London's 1:54 Contemporary African Art Fair opens for its fourth edition at Somerset House. But this year, a host of new galleries are debuting - showcasing the continent's young progressive artists. Hide Caption 1 of 10

Photos: Africa's luxury galleries debut at London's 1:54 African Art Fair Serge Attukwei Clottey and GoLokal, My Mother's Wardrobe – Ghanaian born Clottey often dresses up in women's clothes in public street performances with his 70 strong collective who take part in his public art performances. Hide Caption 2 of 10

Photos: Africa's luxury galleries debut at London's 1:54 African Art Fair Serge Attukwei Clottey and GoLokal, My Mother's Wardrobe – A new project will see him cast a critical eye over Ghana's upcoming elections by staging his own public voter system inside Gallery 1957. He hopes to highlight how corrupt the voting system has become. Hide Caption 3 of 10

Photos: Africa's luxury galleries debut at London's 1:54 African Art Fair Billie Zangewa, Mood Indigo – Malawian-born artist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, Billie Zangewa, celebrates powerful females through her delicate silk tapestries, collages and cotton embroidery pieces. Hide Caption 4 of 10

Photos: Africa's luxury galleries debut at London's 1:54 African Art Fair Eddy Kamuanga, Ilunga, Duty of Memory – Kinshasa born Kamuanga Ilunga, wants his circuit board images to reflect the Democratic Republic of Congo's rapid modernization. Hide Caption 5 of 10

Photos: Africa's luxury galleries debut at London's 1:54 African Art Fair Eddy Kamuanga, Ilunga, False Memories – The Democratic Republic of Congo is the world's largest exporter of coltan, the raw material used for computer chips and cellphones. Hide Caption 6 of 10

Photos: Africa's luxury galleries debut at London's 1:54 African Art Fair Namsa Leuba, Zulu Kids – Lagos--based Art Twenty One, which represents Guinean/Swiss photographer Namsa Leuba seeks out international as well as local artists to represent. Hide Caption 7 of 10

Photos: Africa's luxury galleries debut at London's 1:54 African Art Fair Namsa Leuba, Zulu Kids – Curator Joseph Gergel says, "our international artists have also come to Lagos to create new artistic projects, so it becomes a dialogue between the international and the local." Hide Caption 8 of 10

Photos: Africa's luxury galleries debut at London's 1:54 African Art Fair Majida Khattari, Le rêve-d'Agatha – Majida Khattari's photographic work, Khattari reconsiders the clichés that dominate orientalist painting as well as the scenery which inspires it. Hide Caption 9 of 10