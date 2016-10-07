Africa's luxury galleries debut at London's 1:54 African Art Fair
Daniele Tamagni, Icon – London's 1:54 Contemporary African Art Fair opens for its fourth edition at Somerset House. But this year, a host of new galleries are debuting - showcasing the continent's young progressive artists.
Serge Attukwei Clottey and GoLokal, My Mother's Wardrobe – Ghanaian born Clottey often dresses up in women's clothes in public street performances with his 70 strong collective who take part in his public art performances.
Serge Attukwei Clottey and GoLokal, My Mother's Wardrobe – A new project will see him cast a critical eye over Ghana's upcoming elections by staging his own public voter system inside Gallery 1957. He hopes to highlight how corrupt the voting system has become.
Billie Zangewa, Mood Indigo – Malawian-born artist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, Billie Zangewa, celebrates powerful females through her delicate silk tapestries, collages and cotton embroidery pieces.
Eddy Kamuanga, Ilunga, Duty of Memory – Kinshasa born Kamuanga Ilunga, wants his circuit board images to reflect the Democratic Republic of Congo's rapid modernization.
Eddy Kamuanga, Ilunga, False Memories – The Democratic Republic of Congo is the world's largest exporter of coltan, the raw material used for computer chips and cellphones.
Namsa Leuba, Zulu Kids – Lagos--based Art Twenty One, which represents Guinean/Swiss photographer Namsa Leuba seeks out international as well as local artists to represent.
Namsa Leuba, Zulu Kids – Curator Joseph Gergel says, "our international artists have also come to Lagos to create new artistic projects, so it becomes a dialogue between the international and the local."
Majida Khattari, Le rêve-d'Agatha – Majida Khattari's photographic work, Khattari reconsiders the clichés that dominate orientalist painting as well as the scenery which inspires it.
Daniele Tamagni, The Playboys of Bacongo – Italian photographer Daniele Tamagni documents impressive contemporary fashion subcultures across Africa.