Gunman kills St. Louis County police officer

Investigators are still trying to discern a motive for the killing

(CNN) An 18-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a St. Louis County police officer who was responding to a disturbance call on Thursday.

Trenton Forster shot Officer Blake Snyder, 33, once at close range as Snyder approached him, said Robert McCulloch, prosecuting attorney for St. Louis County.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Robert McCulloch says there is much investigating to be done.

Another officer responding to the same 911 call then shot Forster several times. Forster is in critical condition but expected to survive. His bail has been set at a $1-million cash bond and he is also charged with armed criminal actions, McCulloch said.

Investigators are trying to piece together what led to the shooting, McCulloch said. Police got a call that Forster was trying to gain entry to a house by banging on the doors where a teenage girl lived with whom he was friends, McCulloch said. He didn't know if Forster had a past or present relationship with the girl.

"There is still a lot that has to be done," McCulloch said. "There is a lot of searching going on, a lot of investigating going on."

