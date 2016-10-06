Are you affected by Hurricane Matthew? If it is safe for you to do so, WhatsApp us on *+44 7435 939 154* to share your photos, experiences and video. Please tag #CNNiReport in your message.

(CNN) As Hurricane Matthew sets its sights on the US, more than 2 million people have already been urged to flee their homes, with more evacuations likely as the deadly storm makes its way past the Bahamas.

State officials in Florida, South Carolina and Georgia cautioned residents not to hunker down at home if they live in the hurricane's potential path.

Not all of the millions of people in Matthew's path have been ordered to leave, but the mandatory evacuations are the largest since Hurricane Sandy struck in 2012.

The National Hurricane Center isn't saying that Matthew will make landfall in Florida, but that the center of the storm will get "very near" the Atlantic Coast, possibly as a Category 4 hurricane.

Matthew was packing 115 mph (185 kph) winds as the eye neared the Central Bahamas, the National Hurricane Center said.

President Barack Obama warned Americans in the storm's path to pay attention and take any evacuation orders seriously. He said if the core of the storm strikes Florida, it could have a "devastating effect."

Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Shoppers clear shelves at a supermarket in Titusville, Florida, as Hurricane Matthew churns towards the US coast, October 5, 2016. Thousands of people potentially in the path of Hurricane Matthew fled inland Wednesday, as parts of Georgia, Florida and South Carolina issued mandatory evacuations for areas most likely to be affected. Hide Caption 1 of 38 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Michale McGee and Charles Nordan work to board up a home in Atlantic Beach, Florida, on October 5 as Hurricane Matthew bears down. Hide Caption 2 of 38 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean South Carolina state troopers, right, lead the first wave of cars evacuating on the reverse lanes of Interstate 26 on October 5. The vehicles were bound for Columbia from North Charleston. Hide Caption 3 of 38 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean People carry a coffin and try to cross the La Digue river on October 5, after a bridge collapsed in Petit-Goave, Haiti. The damage from Hurricane Matthew was especially brutal in southern Haiti, where sustained winds of 130 mph continued to punish the island nation even as the eye of the storm crossed eastern Cuba. Hide Caption 4 of 38 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean People try to cross the overflowing La Rouyonne river in the commune of Leogane, Haiti, on October 5. Hide Caption 5 of 38 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean People embrace in the debris of their home in Baracoa, Cuba. Hide Caption 6 of 38 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Red Cross workers and local residents walk in Baracoa on October 5. Hide Caption 7 of 38 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Anthony Schirado, left, and Tom Kennedy put up plywood to cover the windows of a storefront in Cocoa Beach, Florida, on October 5. Hide Caption 8 of 38 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean In preparation for the hurricane, people fill up with gas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Hide Caption 9 of 38 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Bus drivers in North Charleston, South Carolina, wait for word to start evacuations. Hide Caption 10 of 38 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Ships with the Royal Bahamas Defence Force take refuge in Key West, Florida, on October 5. Key West was not under a hurricane watch or warning. Hide Caption 11 of 38 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean The high winds of Hurricane Matthew roar over Baracoa on Tuesday, October 4. Hide Caption 12 of 38 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean People survey the roof of a house that collapsed October 4, killing a child in the La Puya neighborhood of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Hide Caption 13 of 38 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean The mother of two girls who died in the storm is comforted near her home in Santo Domingo on October 4. The girls were killed when a landslide caused by flooding breached the walls of their house. Hide Caption 14 of 38 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean The inside of the damaged house where the two girls were killed. Hide Caption 15 of 38 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean A worker clears a sewer on a flooded street in Santo Domingo. Hide Caption 16 of 38 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Anita Baranyi feeds her baby while keeping an eye on the generator she intends to purchase from a home-improvement store in Oakland Park, Florida, on October 4. Many Americans were making early preparations as the hurricane churned toward the eastern seaboard. Hide Caption 17 of 38 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean People wade through the flooded streets of Cite Soleil in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince on October 4. Hurricane Matthew is the strongest storm to hit Haiti since 1964 and the first hurricane to make landfall in the country since the devastating earthquake in 2010. Hide Caption 18 of 38 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean People observe a flooding river near Port-au-Prince on October 4. Hide Caption 19 of 38 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Children swim in a flooded neighborhood of Santo Domingo on October 4. Hide Caption 20 of 38 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean A truck used as public transportation drives through flooded streets in Port-au-Prince on October 4. Hide Caption 21 of 38 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Hurricane winds blow against palm trees in Port-au-Prince. Hide Caption 22 of 38 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean A food vendor lays out goods for sale during a light rain in Port-au-Prince on October 4. Hide Caption 23 of 38 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Haitian civil protection workers arrive to evacuate the Tabarre region of Haiti on October 3. Hide Caption 24 of 38 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Officials urge residents to evacuate their homes in the Grise River area of Tabarre on October 3. Hide Caption 25 of 38 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Clouds loom over the hills of the Petionville suburb of Port-au-Prince on October 3. Hide Caption 26 of 38 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean A girl's umbrella is turned inside out by the wind near Port-au-Prince. Hide Caption 27 of 38 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Families seek shelter from Hurricane Matthew at a university facility in Guantanamo, Cuba. Hide Caption 28 of 38 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean People near Kingston, Jamaica, take a photo in front of the rough surf produced by Hurricane Matthew on October 3. Hide Caption 29 of 38 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean A backhoe removes garbage to clear a canal in Port-au-Prince on October 3. Hide Caption 30 of 38 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Nice Simon, the mayor of Tabarre, Haiti, holds a baby as she helps evacuate the area along a river. Hide Caption 31 of 38 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean People stock up on food at a supermarket in Port-au-Prince on Sunday, October 2. Hide Caption 32 of 38 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean People strap their mattresses to the top of a car as they head to a shelter in Santiago, Cuba, on October 2. Hide Caption 33 of 38 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean A worker dismantles a traffic light in Santiago before Hurricane Matthew struck the island. Hide Caption 34 of 38 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Residents of Cuba's Holguin Province line up to buy gas on October 2. Hide Caption 35 of 38 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Motorists drive through heavy rains in Kingston on October 2. Hide Caption 36 of 38 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean A worker nails a board to a storefront window in Kingston on Saturday, October 1. Hide Caption 37 of 38 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Fishermen pull a boat out of the water in Kingston on October 1. Hide Caption 38 of 38

Florida braces for direct hit

Florida Gov. Rick Scott warned 1.5 million residents they had 24 hours to get ready, or better yet, get going.

JUST WATCHED How to prepare for a hurricane Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH How to prepare for a hurricane 01:00

Scott has repeatedly warned that a direct hit by Matthew could lead to "massive destruction" on a level unseen since Hurricane Andrew devastated the Miami area in 1992. He has activated 1,500 National Guard members in preparation for the storm.

The voluntary and mandatory evacuations currently stretch from the Miami area all the way north to the Florida-Georgia border.

St. Johns County officials ordered 14,000 residents in St. Augustine, the oldest city in the US, to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Matthew starting at 6 a.m. ET Thursday.

Texroy Spence, of Deerfield Beach, Florida, loads plywood onto his car at the Home Depot on Tuesday.

Many residents found long gas lines Wednesday. However, Scott said the state is not experiencing any gas supply or distribution shortages. He also warned of the potential for prolonged power outages.

Airline passengers were urged to call before leaving for the airport. Fort Lauderdale's airport is to close Thursday at 10:30 a.m. and FlightAware.com says almost 250 flights are canceled at Miami International.

Scott said state offices will be closed Thursday and Friday in 26 counties. Six hospitals had started to evacuate patients, he added.

Palm Beach residents cleared many grocery store shelves ahead of the storm.

I wasn't the first to think about getting ice from publix #HurricaneMatthew pic.twitter.com/69Ydi7fnu3 — Daniel Scroggins (@palmbeachd) October 5, 2016

In Jupiter, resident Randy Jordan told CNN affiliate WPEC people were pushing and shoving their way through the local Home Depot to buy supplies ranging from batteries to flashlights.

Residents still had a sense of humor. Olivia A. Cole posted a photo on Twitter of an empty grocery shelf, save for eight cans of a soup typically enjoyed in another part of the country. "South Florida wants to survive #HurricaneMatthew. But we'd rather die than eat clam chowder," Cole joked.

South Florida wants to survive #HurricaneMatthew. But we'd rather die than eat clam chowder. pic.twitter.com/WtNp6Xa6pZ — Olivia A. Cole (@RantingOwl) October 5, 2016

Mandatory evacuations in South Carolina

South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley gave evacuation orders for the coastal counties of Charleston and Beaufort.

Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Shoppers clear shelves at a supermarket in Titusville, Florida, as Hurricane Matthew churns towards the US coast, October 5, 2016. Thousands of people potentially in the path of Hurricane Matthew fled inland Wednesday, as parts of Georgia, Florida and South Carolina issued mandatory evacuations for areas most likely to be affected. Hide Caption 1 of 38 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Michale McGee and Charles Nordan work to board up a home in Atlantic Beach, Florida, on October 5 as Hurricane Matthew bears down. Hide Caption 2 of 38 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean South Carolina state troopers, right, lead the first wave of cars evacuating on the reverse lanes of Interstate 26 on October 5. The vehicles were bound for Columbia from North Charleston. Hide Caption 3 of 38 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean People carry a coffin and try to cross the La Digue river on October 5, after a bridge collapsed in Petit-Goave, Haiti. The damage from Hurricane Matthew was especially brutal in southern Haiti, where sustained winds of 130 mph continued to punish the island nation even as the eye of the storm crossed eastern Cuba. Hide Caption 4 of 38 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean People try to cross the overflowing La Rouyonne river in the commune of Leogane, Haiti, on October 5. Hide Caption 5 of 38 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean People embrace in the debris of their home in Baracoa, Cuba. Hide Caption 6 of 38 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Red Cross workers and local residents walk in Baracoa on October 5. Hide Caption 7 of 38 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Anthony Schirado, left, and Tom Kennedy put up plywood to cover the windows of a storefront in Cocoa Beach, Florida, on October 5. Hide Caption 8 of 38 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean In preparation for the hurricane, people fill up with gas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Hide Caption 9 of 38 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Bus drivers in North Charleston, South Carolina, wait for word to start evacuations. Hide Caption 10 of 38 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Ships with the Royal Bahamas Defence Force take refuge in Key West, Florida, on October 5. Key West was not under a hurricane watch or warning. Hide Caption 11 of 38 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean The high winds of Hurricane Matthew roar over Baracoa on Tuesday, October 4. Hide Caption 12 of 38 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean People survey the roof of a house that collapsed October 4, killing a child in the La Puya neighborhood of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Hide Caption 13 of 38 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean The mother of two girls who died in the storm is comforted near her home in Santo Domingo on October 4. The girls were killed when a landslide caused by flooding breached the walls of their house. Hide Caption 14 of 38 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean The inside of the damaged house where the two girls were killed. Hide Caption 15 of 38 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean A worker clears a sewer on a flooded street in Santo Domingo. Hide Caption 16 of 38 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Anita Baranyi feeds her baby while keeping an eye on the generator she intends to purchase from a home-improvement store in Oakland Park, Florida, on October 4. Many Americans were making early preparations as the hurricane churned toward the eastern seaboard. Hide Caption 17 of 38 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean People wade through the flooded streets of Cite Soleil in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince on October 4. Hurricane Matthew is the strongest storm to hit Haiti since 1964 and the first hurricane to make landfall in the country since the devastating earthquake in 2010. Hide Caption 18 of 38 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean People observe a flooding river near Port-au-Prince on October 4. Hide Caption 19 of 38 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Children swim in a flooded neighborhood of Santo Domingo on October 4. Hide Caption 20 of 38 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean A truck used as public transportation drives through flooded streets in Port-au-Prince on October 4. Hide Caption 21 of 38 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Hurricane winds blow against palm trees in Port-au-Prince. Hide Caption 22 of 38 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean A food vendor lays out goods for sale during a light rain in Port-au-Prince on October 4. Hide Caption 23 of 38 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Haitian civil protection workers arrive to evacuate the Tabarre region of Haiti on October 3. Hide Caption 24 of 38 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Officials urge residents to evacuate their homes in the Grise River area of Tabarre on October 3. Hide Caption 25 of 38 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Clouds loom over the hills of the Petionville suburb of Port-au-Prince on October 3. Hide Caption 26 of 38 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean A girl's umbrella is turned inside out by the wind near Port-au-Prince. Hide Caption 27 of 38 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Families seek shelter from Hurricane Matthew at a university facility in Guantanamo, Cuba. Hide Caption 28 of 38 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean People near Kingston, Jamaica, take a photo in front of the rough surf produced by Hurricane Matthew on October 3. Hide Caption 29 of 38 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean A backhoe removes garbage to clear a canal in Port-au-Prince on October 3. Hide Caption 30 of 38 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Nice Simon, the mayor of Tabarre, Haiti, holds a baby as she helps evacuate the area along a river. Hide Caption 31 of 38 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean People stock up on food at a supermarket in Port-au-Prince on Sunday, October 2. Hide Caption 32 of 38 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean People strap their mattresses to the top of a car as they head to a shelter in Santiago, Cuba, on October 2. Hide Caption 33 of 38 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean A worker dismantles a traffic light in Santiago before Hurricane Matthew struck the island. Hide Caption 34 of 38 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Residents of Cuba's Holguin Province line up to buy gas on October 2. Hide Caption 35 of 38 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Motorists drive through heavy rains in Kingston on October 2. Hide Caption 36 of 38 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean A worker nails a board to a storefront window in Kingston on Saturday, October 1. Hide Caption 37 of 38 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Fishermen pull a boat out of the water in Kingston on October 1. Hide Caption 38 of 38

An estimated 250,000 residents evacuated from Charleston and Beaufort, said Kim Stenson, the director of South Carolina Emergency Management. He said as many as 200,000 people will leave Thursday.

Tempers apparently flared during the slow traffic out of Charleston. A man got out of his truck at point where vehicles were being redirected, removed a traffic cone and sped away. Police chased the man until he stopped on a dead-end road. Berkeley County Chief Deputy Mike Cochran told CNN that the man fired at deputies and police officers, who shot back and wounded the man.

The man was hospitalized, but his condition is unknown.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation changed the directions of eastbound traffic lanes to accommodate the exodus of people leaving coastal cities like Charleston.

There were traffic jams on I-26 as far west as Columbia, South Carolina.

But as thousands fled inland Wednesday, not everyone chose to evacuate. In Charleston, which likely will see the powerful storm's impact this weekend, some people were boarding up businesses.

"I think we're staying put," Cheryl Quinn told CNN's Stephanie Elam.

Quinn and her husband said they were fine a year ago when Charleston endured heavy rain after a brush with a big storm.

"It was kind of a party down here. I hate to say that," because storms can be scary, she added.

Still, Quinn has reserved a hotel room just in case.

North Carolina playing it by ear

North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory declared a state of emergency for more than half the state's 100 counties. So far, though, the governor has not urged residents to evacuate.

The changing forecast now predicts the storm won't have as great an impact on the state as once feared, and Matthew might even turn around before it gets there.

JUST WATCHED See Hurricane Matthew churn from space Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH See Hurricane Matthew churn from space 00:45

"We're just going to have to play it by ear and have our resources ready," the governor said.

Officials are still concerned areas in eastern North Carolina that were recently flooded will see drenching rains from Matthew.

Georgia governor: 'Remain calm, be prepared'

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal has declared a state of emergency in 30 counties on or near the Atlantic Coast.

In six of those coastal counties -- Chatham, Bryan, Liberty, McIntosh, Glynn and Camden -- Deal urged more than 500,000 residents to voluntarily evacuate.

"Remain calm, be prepared and make informed, responsible decisions," Deal said.

Officials have placed Tybee Island, a low-lying island east of Savannah, under a mandatory evacuation.