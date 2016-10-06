Hurricane Matthew's wrath, by the numbers

(CNN) Even for a region accustomed to hurricanes, this storm has spawned a new level of fear.

Hurricane Matthew has already killed 15 people and threatens to flatten homes from Florida to the Carolinas.

"This is about as bad as it gets," National Hurricane Center Director Rick Knabb said.

So how bad is Matthew? Here's a look by the numbers:

145 mph: Expected strength upon landfall

The Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince get pummeled by Hurricane Matthew, which killed at least 10 people in the country this week.