Hurricane Matthew's wrath: By the numbers

(CNN) Even for a region accustomed to hurricanes, this storm has spawned a new level of fear.

Hurricane Matthew has already killed 113 people and threatens to flatten homes from Florida to the Carolinas.

"This is about as bad as it gets," National Hurricane Center Director Rick Knabb said.

So how bad is Matthew? Here's a look, by the numbers:

113: Deaths caused by Matthew

A man carries a woman across a river where a bridge collapsed near Port-au-Prince. Hurricane Matthew has killed at least 108 people in Haiti.

