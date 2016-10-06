Now you can get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

(CNN) Good Thursday morning. The great American clown freak out continues. And we don't live in a post-racial society after all. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

1. Hurricane Matthew

2. Syria

In Syria, no one is safe, not even the folks who try to help. A center used by the White Helmets was destroyed by a barrel bomb in Damascus. The White Helmets are 3,000 civil defense volunteers who rush to the scene of airstrikes and other attacks to rescue people and save lives. Some White Helmet volunteers were injured in the barrel bomb attack.