Hurricane Matthew: 'If it hits ... we will not have a home'

By Madison Park, CNN

Updated 5:04 AM ET, Thu October 6, 2016

    Florida citizens prepare for Hurricane Matthew

Story highlights

  • Family abandons their boat home as Hurricane Matthew barrels toward Florida
  • More than 2 million urged to flee as lines form at stores, gas stations

(CNN)Rosa Linda Román and her family poured their dreams into their new home -- a boat docked in West Palm Beach, Florida.

But this week, they started seeing frightening reports about deadly Hurricane Matthew.
    "The boat is in direct path of the hurricane at this point. If it hits as the model predicts, we will not have a home anymore," Román said.
    When the possible path of the storm became clear the family attempted to find a marina further inland -- but the ones that could handle a boat the size of theirs already were full.
    With Hurricane Matthew projected to swipe Florida as a Category 4 storm, many coastal residents like Román have fled their homes.
    More than 2 million people have been urged to flee in parts of Florida, South Carolina and Georgia as a state of emergency has been declared in the three states.
    Hurricane Matthew is expected to make landfall Thursday. The storm has already killed at least 15 people in Caribbean countries

    'It's scary'

    Like many evacuees, Román doesn't know if her family will have a home to return to after the hurricane.
    Three months ago, Román, her husband and their three kids moved from New Mexico into a sailing catamaran in Palm Beach, Florida. They prepped their boat, called Dawn Treader, for a journey to the Bahamas in December.
    But those plans feel very distant now.
    Rosa Linda Román, her husband and their three children had to evacuate their home, a boat, called Dawn Treader because of Hurricane Matthew.
    Rosa Linda Román, her husband and their three children had to evacuate their home, a boat, called Dawn Treader because of Hurricane Matthew.
    "It's scary," said Ahava Goldfein, Román's 11-year-old daughter. She packed her belongings and helped secure the boat with her parents, to prevent parts from becoming flying projectiles during the storm.
    "My dad's been saying: 'Prepare for the worst, hope for the best,' she said. "I wanted a plan. Let's say it hits with the speed that they say it's at. What would we do?"
    Ahava and her family crammed what they could into their minivan and said farewell to their home. Román posted a Facebook video with tears in her eyes as the family made last-minute preparations.
    How to prepare for a hurricane
      How to prepare for a hurricane

    They drove across the state to Fort Myers on Wednesday night, away from the storm.
    "You learn what's important really fast," Román said, after her family checked into a hotel room. "My kids are getting an early education on what matters. What matters is what's in this hotel room right now."

    Rush to stores and roads in Florida

    As the storm neared Florida, it prompted long lines to snake in front of gas stations. Cars crammed highways. Miami officials lifted all tolls on its expressways to alleviate the exodus.
    Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    Shoppers clear shelves at a supermarket in Titusville, Florida, as Hurricane Matthew churns towards the US coast, October 5, 2016.
    Shoppers clear shelves at a supermarket in Titusville, Florida, as Hurricane Matthew churns towards the US coast, October 5, 2016.
    Michale McGee and Charles Nordan work to board up a home in Atlantic Beach, Florida, on October 5 as Hurricane Matthew bears down.
    Michale McGee and Charles Nordan work to board up a home in Atlantic Beach, Florida, on October 5 as Hurricane Matthew bears down.
    South Carolina state troopers lead the first wave of cars evacuating on the reverse lanes of Interstate 26 on October 5. The vehicles were bound for Columbia from North Charleston.
    South Carolina state troopers lead the first wave of cars evacuating on the reverse lanes of Interstate 26 on October 5. The vehicles were bound for Columbia from North Charleston.
    People carry a coffin and try to cross the La Digue river on October 5, after a bridge collapsed in Petit-Goave, Haiti. The damage from Hurricane Matthew was especially brutal in southern Haiti, where sustained winds of 130 mph continued to punish the island nation even as the eye of the storm crossed eastern Cuba.
    People carry a coffin and try to cross the La Digue river on October 5, after a bridge collapsed in Petit-Goave, Haiti. The damage from Hurricane Matthew was especially brutal in southern Haiti, where sustained winds of 130 mph continued to punish the island nation even as the eye of the storm crossed eastern Cuba.
    People try to cross the overflowing La Rouyonne river in the commune of Leogane, Haiti, on October 5.
    People try to cross the overflowing La Rouyonne river in the commune of Leogane, Haiti, on October 5.
    People embrace in the debris of their home in Baracoa, Cuba.
    People embrace in the debris of their home in Baracoa, Cuba.
    Red Cross workers and local residents walk in Baracoa on October 5.
    Red Cross workers and local residents walk in Baracoa on October 5.
    Anthony Schirado, left, and Tom Kennedy put up plywood to cover the windows of a storefront in Cocoa Beach, Florida, on October 5.
    Anthony Schirado, left, and Tom Kennedy put up plywood to cover the windows of a storefront in Cocoa Beach, Florida, on October 5.
    In preparation for the hurricane, people fill up with gas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
    In preparation for the hurricane, people fill up with gas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
    Bus drivers in North Charleston, South Carolina, wait for word to start evacuations.
    Bus drivers in North Charleston, South Carolina, wait for word to start evacuations.
    Ships with the Royal Bahamas Defence Force take refuge in Key West, Florida, on October 5. Key West was not under a hurricane watch or warning.
    Ships with the Royal Bahamas Defence Force take refuge in Key West, Florida, on October 5. Key West was not under a hurricane watch or warning.
    The high winds of Hurricane Matthew roar over Baracoa on Tuesday, October 4.
    The high winds of Hurricane Matthew roar over Baracoa on Tuesday, October 4.
    People survey the roof of a house that collapsed October 4, killing a child in the La Puya neighborhood of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
    People survey the roof of a house that collapsed October 4, killing a child in the La Puya neighborhood of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
    The mother of two girls who died in the storm is comforted near her home in Santo Domingo on October 4. The girls were killed when a landslide caused by flooding breached the walls of their house.
    The mother of two girls who died in the storm is comforted near her home in Santo Domingo on October 4. The girls were killed when a landslide caused by flooding breached the walls of their house.
    The inside of the damaged house where the two girls were killed.
    The inside of the damaged house where the two girls were killed.
    A worker clears a sewer on a flooded street in Santo Domingo.
    A worker clears a sewer on a flooded street in Santo Domingo.
    Anita Baranyi feeds her baby while keeping an eye on the generator she intends to purchase from a home-improvement store in Oakland Park, Florida, on October 4.
    Anita Baranyi feeds her baby while keeping an eye on the generator she intends to purchase from a home-improvement store in Oakland Park, Florida, on October 4.
    People wade through the flooded streets of Cite Soleil in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince on October 4. Hurricane Matthew is the strongest storm to hit Haiti since 1964 and the first hurricane to make landfall in the country since the devastating earthquake in 2010.
    People wade through the flooded streets of Cite Soleil in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince on October 4. Hurricane Matthew is the strongest storm to hit Haiti since 1964 and the first hurricane to make landfall in the country since the devastating earthquake in 2010.
    People observe a flooding river near Port-au-Prince on October 4.
    People observe a flooding river near Port-au-Prince on October 4.
    Children swim in a flooded neighborhood of Santo Domingo on October 4.
    Children swim in a flooded neighborhood of Santo Domingo on October 4.
    A truck used as public transportation drives through flooded streets in Port-au-Prince on October 4.
    A truck used as public transportation drives through flooded streets in Port-au-Prince on October 4.
    Hurricane winds blow against palm trees in Port-au-Prince.
    Hurricane winds blow against palm trees in Port-au-Prince.
    A food vendor lays out goods for sale during a light rain in Port-au-Prince on October 4.
    A food vendor lays out goods for sale during a light rain in Port-au-Prince on October 4.
    Haitian civil protection workers arrive to evacuate the Tabarre region of Haiti on October 3.
    Haitian civil protection workers arrive to evacuate the Tabarre region of Haiti on October 3.
    Officials urge residents to evacuate their homes in the Grise River area of Tabarre on October 3.
    Officials urge residents to evacuate their homes in the Grise River area of Tabarre on October 3.
    Clouds loom over the hills of the Petionville suburb of Port-au-Prince on October 3.
    Clouds loom over the hills of the Petionville suburb of Port-au-Prince on October 3.
    A girl's umbrella is turned inside out by the wind near Port-au-Prince.
    A girl's umbrella is turned inside out by the wind near Port-au-Prince.
    Families seek shelter from Hurricane Matthew at a university facility in Guantanamo, Cuba.
    Families seek shelter from Hurricane Matthew at a university facility in Guantanamo, Cuba.
    People near Kingston, Jamaica, take a photo in front of the rough surf produced by Hurricane Matthew on October 3.
    People near Kingston, Jamaica, take a photo in front of the rough surf produced by Hurricane Matthew on October 3.
    A backhoe removes garbage to clear a canal in Port-au-Prince on October 3.
    A backhoe removes garbage to clear a canal in Port-au-Prince on October 3.
    Nice Simon, the mayor of Tabarre, Haiti, holds a baby as she helps evacuate the area along a river.
    Nice Simon, the mayor of Tabarre, Haiti, holds a baby as she helps evacuate the area along a river.
    People stock up on food at a supermarket in Port-au-Prince on Sunday, October 2.
    People stock up on food at a supermarket in Port-au-Prince on Sunday, October 2.
    People strap their mattresses to the top of a car as they head to a shelter in Santiago, Cuba, on October 2.
    People strap their mattresses to the top of a car as they head to a shelter in Santiago, Cuba, on October 2.
    A worker dismantles a traffic light in Santiago before Hurricane Matthew struck the island.
    A worker dismantles a traffic light in Santiago before Hurricane Matthew struck the island.
    Residents of Cuba's Holguin Province line up to buy gas on October 2.
    Residents of Cuba's Holguin Province line up to buy gas on October 2.
    Motorists drive through heavy rains in Kingston on October 2.
    Motorists drive through heavy rains in Kingston on October 2.
    A worker nails a board to a storefront window in Kingston on Saturday, October 1.
    A worker nails a board to a storefront window in Kingston on Saturday, October 1.
    Fishermen pull a boat out of the water in Kingston on October 1.
    Fishermen pull a boat out of the water in Kingston on October 1.
    Shoppers waited in front of the Publix store in Miami Shores, trying to stock up on water, canned foods and batteries. Residents also lamented price increases in high-demand items although Florida law prohibits price gouging in essentials such as food, water and gas.
    "They're expensive, especially, I mean, during a hurricane," said Caroline Levy told CNN affiliate WSVN, about the price of gas. "All kinds of families should have access to get what they need, and it makes it more difficult for everybody."
    Disappointed drivers drove around looking for gas as they found shuttered gas pumps in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.
    People were also concerned that potential power outage could render their credit cards worthless and withdrew as much cash as they could.
    Evacuees scrambled to find hotels. Many were completely booked.

    Sorting through what matters

    In coastal South Carolina, evacuees also hit the roads. Business owners boarded up their stores as residents boarded up their homes.
    Many also gathered up personal items.
    "You go through everything that means something to you," Laura Pavlides, a Folly Beach, South Carolina, resident told CNN affiliate WSCS. "Then you find out you have to half that, and half that. So whatever is going to fit in the back of a mini-van, so that's hard."
    "It's just a lot of stuff to pack," said Chris Pavlides, her son. "Makes you want less things in life."
    But not everyone heeded calls to evacuate.
    In Charleston, South Carolina, Cheryl Quinn told CNN's Stephanie Elam she was planning to hunker down. She and her husband were fine a year ago when Charleston endured heavy rain after a brush with a big storm.
    "It was kind of a party down here. I hate to say that," because storms can be scary, she added.
    Still, Quinn has a hotel reservation just in case.
    "We're kind of just playing it by ear."
    Officials cautioned residents of Florida, South Carolina and Georgia not to wait to decide whether they should stay or go.

    CNN's Stephanie Elam contributed to this report.