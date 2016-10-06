Soldiers indicted for stealing, selling sensitive equipment on eBay

Story highlights Some of the buyers lived in Russia and China

Among the items stolen were sniper telescopes, flight helmets and communication headsets

Washington (CNN) A ring of six US soldiers and two civilians have been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly stealing sensitive US Army equipment and selling it on eBay, it was announced Thursday.

The soldiers, who were based at Fort Campbell in Kentucky, stole more than $1 million worth of military equipment, including night vision helmet mounts, sniper telescopes, flight helmets, communication headsets and grenade launcher sights, according to the indictment, which the Department of Justice announced.

They sold the equipment, advertised as "Army Special Forces" and "US Government Issued," to the two civilians named in the indictment from Clarksville, Tennessee, who resold it on eBay.

Some of the buyers lived in Russia, China, Ukraine, Mexico and other countries in central Europe, the indictment said.

"We never want to allow the illegal and self-serving actions of a few to cast a shadow on the thousands of military heroes who every day place themselves in harm's way to protect this great nation," David Rivera, US Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee, said in a written statement.

