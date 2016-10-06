Giuliani's daughter says she's voting for Clinton

Story highlights Caroline Giuliani told CNN she's voting for Clinton

Washington (CNN) Rudy Giuliani's daughter says she's voting for Hillary Clinton, not Donald Trump, whom the former New York City mayor has vociferously backed in the campaign.

Caroline Giuliani, 27, confirmed to CNN when reached by phone Thursday that she is voting for the Democratic presidential nominee, but said she didn't have time to elaborate.

On her personal Facebook page, she changed her profile picture to a photo of herself with the Clinton filter and her cover photo is a photo of Clinton's #ImWithHer slogan.

Giuliani's support for Clinton was reported earlier by Politico . She told the outlet her father is "fully comfortable" with her stance. A spokesperson for Rudy Giuliani did not immediately respond to a CNN request for comment.

