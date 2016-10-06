Trump foe Rosie O'Donnell ran into Ivanka Trump at dinner

Story highlights
- Rosie O'Donnell tweeted that she ran into Ivanka Trump at the restaurant Nobu 57 in Manhattan
- Ivanka's father, the Republican presidential nominee, recently re-ignited his feud with O'Donnell
(CNN)Rosie O'Donnell and Ivanka Trump "ran into each other," an aide with Trump's campaign confirmed to CNN on Thursday, but provided no other details after the former talk show host tweeted Wednesday that the two women met.
Another source said it was more than a run-in and that the two had a conversation.
"@IvankaTrump in a city of 8 million - we meet face 2 face - i thank u 4 listening - mother 2 mother - on this new years week - my best 2 u," O'Donnell wrote on Twitter.
She later added that she met Ivanka Trump at the restaurant Nobu 57 in Manhattan.
The encounter comes after Ivanka Trump's father revived his public feud with the actress and TV host a little more than a week ago in the first presidential debate.
Donald Trump has previously called O'Donnell a "slob" and a "pig" — insults that Hillary Clinton's campaign has used in attack ads to paint him as sexist. The Democratic presidential nominee also referenced those comments in the debate last week, prompting Trump to go on defense.
"Hillary is hitting me with tremendous commercials. Some of it I said in entertainment, some of it said to somebody who has been very vicious to me, Rosie O'Donnell," Trump responded. "I said very tough things to her and I think everybody would agree she deserves it and nobody feels sorry for her."
O'Donnell responded on Twitter that night, saying, "HE WILL NEVER BE PRESIDENT."