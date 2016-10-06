Report: Top Defense Secretary aide used gov't credit card at strip clubs

Story highlights The officer has denied some of the charges

He was removed from his post with Defense Secretary Ash Carter

(CNN) A former top military aide to Defense Secretary Ash Carter lied about using his government credit card to cover expenses at strip clubs in South Korea and Italy, allegedly made an unwelcome advance toward a female subordinate while drunk, and engaged in conduct unbecoming an officer, according to a Pentagon investigation made public Thursday.

Army Major Gen. Ronald Lewis was fired last year as the senior military assistant to Carter after the Defense Department began a probe into allegations of misconduct.

In a report by the Pentagon Inspector General, investigators said Lewis misused his government charge card for personal expenses, made false statements about his use of the card, drank in excess in public and had improper interactions with female subordinates.

"I expect the highest possible standards of conduct from the men and women in this department particularly from those serving in the most senior positions. There is no exception," Carter said in a written statement.

In his role at the time, Lewis had power to control the flow of people and issues into Carter's office, as well as handling the defense chief's schedule.

Read More