(CNN) A day after Donald Trump repeatedly mispronounced Nevada during campaign stops in the key swing state, an insulted Sen. Harry Reid fired back, accusing the GOP presidential candidate of concealing his tax returns because they would prove he has "no business ethics" and "raped and pillaged Atlantic City."

"I think Donald Trump is a first class prevaricator," said Reid who has become a leading Democratic agitator for Trump to release his tax records. "He doesn't tell the truth. He's afraid to show his income tax returns. He raped and pillaged Atlantic City. Who knows what his tax records would show there."

Reid, in a conference call with reporters sponsored by the Nevada Democratic Party, said Trump was refused a permanent gaming license in Nevada following his business problems in New Jersey.

"With what he did in Atlantic City, what his conduct has been the last 15 to 20 years. It's outrageous. He has no business ethics," Reid said. "I don't know why Donald Trump thinks he's above the requirement of being candid with the American people."

Trump has said he won't release his tax records until an IRS audit of his taxes is complete. Reid said at a minimum, Trump should release a letter proving the audit is happening.

