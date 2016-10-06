Reality Check: Donald Trump and the Central Park 5

Story highlights The shocking 1989 crime galvanized New York City and contributed to the city's racial tensions

The Central Park 5 were eventually exonerated

Washington (CNN) Few people in New York City -- and, perhaps, the country -- who followed the news in 1989 could forget the "Central Park Jogger" rape case.

The brutal crime shook the city. A 28-year-old banker who had been jogging at night in Central Park was raped, bludgeoned with a rock and was found hours later, tied up, stripped and suffering from hypothermia and brain damage.

A group of five teenage boys who were in the park at the time and who may have been involved in committing other crimes were arrested for the assault. After extended questioning over two days -- during which the suspects claim they were deprived of sleep and food -- police say they confessed to the crime. None acknowledged actually raping the victim, instead pointing fingers at the others.

The viciousness of the crime, which came in the midst of New York's crack epidemic and a spiraling crime rate, coupled with the fact that the victim was white and four of the suspects were black and one was Latino, added to the city's racial tensions.

Two weeks after the attack, Donald Trump took out full-page ads in four of the city's newspapers with the blaring headline, "Bring Back The Death Penalty. Bring Back Our Police!"

Read More