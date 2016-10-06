Story highlights The tour will aim to hammer home both President Barack Obama's legacy as well as Clinton's vision

(CNN) The Democratic National Committee will blitz the swing states with prominent Democrats to help Hillary Clinton make her case in the final month of the 2016 campaign, according to a preview of the plan shared with CNN.

To deliver what the DNC is billing its "closing argument" of the 2016 election, it will launch a surrogate-led bus tour through more than 20 states. It will begin Sunday in St. Louis, the site of the highly anticipated second debate between Clinton and Donald Trump.

The tour will aim to hammer home both President Barack Obama's legacy as well as Clinton's vision. Borrowing from the campaign slogans of both Obama and Clinton, the bus tour will be billed "Forward Together."

While the DNC is still developing its full lineup of surrogates, celebrities and activists, civil rights leader and former presidential candidate Rev. Jesse Jackson and Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill will hit the road on Sunday with DNC interim chair Donna Brazile.

The sheer number of well-known officials backing Clinton has given the Democratic nominee an important advantage over Trump, whom few of his party's well-known politicians have fully embraced. This summer, the lineup of speakers and attendees at the Republican convention -- and the decision by many prominent GOP officials to skip the event altogether -- was in stark contrast to the Democratic gathering.

