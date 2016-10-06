Obama approval hits new high

Story highlights Obama's rating is 55% in a new poll

That's the highest mark of his second term

(CNN) President Barack Obama's approval rating stands at 55% in a new CNN/ORC poll, the highest mark of his second term, and matching his best at any time since his first year in office.

The new rating outpaces his previous second-term high -- reached just after a Democratic convention that extolled the successes of his presidency -- by one point, and hits a level he's reached just twice since the end of his first year in office: In January 2013 just before his second inauguration and in January 2011.

The new poll continues a streak in which Obama's approval rating has been at 50% or higher in CNN/ORC polls since February, a seven month run that is his longest since 2009. And taken together, Obama's approval ratings in 2016 average 51% so far in CNN/ORC polls, his best mark since that first year in office.

A year ago at this time, Obama's approval rating was about 10 points lower than it is today. The improvement in his numbers has come across age groups and gender lines, and from all geographic regions.

