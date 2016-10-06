Story highlights Nancy Reagan would support Hillary Clinton, Michael Reagan says

Trump is "trying to sell a bill of goods to get into the White House," Reagan says

(CNN) Michael Reagan, the oldest son of former President Ronald Reagan, said Wednesday that his mother, Nancy Reagan, would have supported Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump for president.

"Donald Trump hasn't done a whole lot for women during this campaign," Reagan told Don Lemon on "CNN Tonight." "And he's not doing anything now to bring women on board."

Reagan, who has been a vocal critic of Trump took to Twitter on Monday to vent in a flurry of tweets slamming the Trump campaign.

"My father would not support this kind of campaign, if this is what the Republican Party wants leave us Reagans out. Nancy would vote for HRC," he tweeted.

Lemon asked Reagan if he would tell Republicans to vote for Clinton.

