Kaine: Pence threw Trump 'under the bus' in debate

(CNN) Tim Kaine compared his performance in Tuesday's vice presidential debate to playing hockey goalie and criticized his counterpart Mike Pence for throwing his running mate "under the bus."

"Again and again, he refused to defend Donald Trump," Kaine told CNN "New Day" host Alisyn Camerota Thursday. "I think the folks watching it definitely understood that Gov. Pence wouldn't defend his running mate."

A CNN/ORC instant poll following the debate showed Pence performed better than Kaine, with viewers declaring him the winner, 48% to 42%.

Kaine also suggested that Pence's performance was going to get into Trump's head.

"A lot of stories suggest that Donald Trump's reaction to the debate was one of anger, 'Why won't my own running mate defend me?' That, I think, is going to work on his head a little bit as he goes into prepping for the really important debate on Sunday," the Virginia senator said.

