Poll: Clinton leads Trump by double digits in Michigan

Story highlights A new Michigan poll shows Clinton with an 11-point lead

A Maryland poll also shows the Democrat up by a wide margin

Washington (CNN) Hillary Clinton is enjoying a groundswell of support in Michigan, with a poll released Thursday showing her previously narrow lead over Donald Trump has grown to 11 points in the last three weeks.

A new EPIC-MRA poll for the Detroit Free Press and WXYZ finds 43% of likely voters back Clinton, compared to 32% who prefer Trump. Libertarian nominee Gary Johnson tallied 10% support and Green Party nominee Jill Stein received 3%. The poll also found a sizable block of undecided voters, with 12% yet to make up their mind.

The breakdown of support marks a shift since the last Detroit Free Press/WXYZ poll published on September 16 , which found the Democratic presidential nominee up by a slim margin of three percentage points.

In the wake of the first presidential debate, Trump's unfavorable ratings ticked up from 63% to 66%, while Clinton's inched down from 56% to 52%.

The poll also showed Clinton leads Trump in several key voting blocks, with 86%-2% support among African-Americans, 41%-32% among whites and 48%-28% among women. Clinton is also more than 20 points ahead with young voters (44%-22%).

Read More