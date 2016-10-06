Poll: Clinton leads Trump by double digits in Michigan

Story highlights
Washington (CNN)Hillary Clinton is enjoying a groundswell of support in Michigan, with a poll released Thursday showing her previously narrow lead over Donald Trump has grown to 11 points in the last three weeks.
A new EPIC-MRA poll for the Detroit Free Press and WXYZ finds 43% of likely voters back Clinton, compared to 32% who prefer Trump. Libertarian nominee Gary Johnson tallied 10% support and Green Party nominee Jill Stein received 3%. The poll also found a sizable block of undecided voters, with 12% yet to make up their mind.
The breakdown of support marks a shift since the last Detroit Free Press/WXYZ poll published on September 16, which found the Democratic presidential nominee up by a slim margin of three percentage points.
In the wake of the first presidential debate, Trump's unfavorable ratings ticked up from 63% to 66%, while Clinton's inched down from 56% to 52%.
The poll also showed Clinton leads Trump in several key voting blocks, with 86%-2% support among African-Americans, 41%-32% among whites and 48%-28% among women. Clinton is also more than 20 points ahead with young voters (44%-22%).
A Washington Post-University of Maryland poll also released Thursday showed Clinton thumping Trump 63-27% in Maryland.
The 36-point differential in the historically blue state is 10 points more than the 26-point advantage President Barack Obama enjoyed over his Republican opponent, Mitt Romney, in the lead-up to the 2012 election.
The EPIC-MRA Michigan poll surveyed 600 likely Michigan voters between October 1-3 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.
The Washington Post-University of Maryland poll surveyed 906 Maryland likely voters from September 27 to 30 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.