Possible security gap allowed NSA contractor to shift highly sensitive jobs

Washington (CNN) Harold Martin was removed from a contract position at the National Security Agency in the past year following conflicts with co-workers, but that ouster did not prevent him from getting a different contract job in the government, US officials briefed on the investigation tell CNN.

Booz Allen Hamilton, his employer, moved Martin to a new contract position working for the Defense Department, which was the post he held when he was arrested in August, the officials said.

The nature of the disagreements that prompted NSA officials to request that Booz Allen remove Martin from the agency couldn't be learned. Spokesmen for the NSA, Booz Allen, the Pentagon and an attorney for Martin all declined to comment on his employment.

Martin was posted in a variety of positions under the Defense Department contract, including doing work on some of the government's most secretive cyberprojects operating from Fort Meade in Maryland where the NSA is headquartered. The officials say Martin's removal from the NSA contract did not affect his security clearance.

US intelligence officials are now scrutinizing Martin's work history and whether the nature of his removal at NSA should have prevented him from getting a new position that required a security clearance.

