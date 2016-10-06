Zakaria: It's plausible Russia could interfere in US election

Story highlights Zakaria says Vladimir Putin's dislike of Hillary Clinton may be personal

New York (CNN) If Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to influence the outcome of the US presidential election, as some reports have suggested, his longstanding antipathy toward Hillary Clinton would be a principal motivation, says one of the leading journalists covering global affairs.

"The reason I think it's plausible is, Putin really dislikes Hillary Clinton. It's personal," CNN's Fareed Zakaria told David Axelrod on "The Axe Files" podcast, produced by the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN.

Zakaria said that Putin feels "a certain kind of disdain for Hillary personally" that he says may stem in part from Clinton's gender. But what Zakaria is certain of is that Putin believes Clinton encouraged political opposition to his reelection efforts in 2012, which he viewed as attempted regime change.

Zakaria also said that given Russia's surreptitious political activities in other parts of the world, particularly Europe, "It's not so far-fetched to imagine that there's some efforts along the same lines" happening in America.

Turning to the Middle East, Zakaria argued that the United States cannot establish more security at home and abroad by attempting to police longstanding sectarian conflicts in foreign countries.

