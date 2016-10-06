Eric Trump appears on radio program that sparked controversy for his brother

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump's son, Eric Trump, appeared on a radio show Wednesday that caused controversy for his brother earlier in the year over its ties to a white nationalist.

Although Edwards did not appear on this specific episode with Eric Trump, in March, Donald Trump Jr. appeared on the program and was interviewed by Edwards. He later disputed that he knew Edwards would be doing the interview.

Donald Trump's campaign condemned Edwards in a statement Thursday night.

"As you know, we had no knowledge of James Edwards' participation and strongly rebuked him," Hope Hicks, a campaign spokeswoman, said in a statement, referring to Donald Trump Jr.'s interview. "Liberty Roundtable is a conservative program heard on radio stations and online, and dedicated to promoting the principles of the American founding. We would never associate with any program that was even wrongly perceived to be affiliated with a message of hate."

In this particular episode of the "Liberty Roundtable" program, Eric Trump spoke about Tuesday's vice presidential debate and his father's plans to aid inner cities.

Stephen Moore, one of Donald Trump's top advisers, was also on the "Liberty Roundtable" program last week.