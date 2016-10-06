The White Stripes give Trump an Icky Thump

Story highlights The White Stripes reunite to rip Trump on social media

A pro-Trump fan video used their song 'Seven Nation Army'

(CNN) The White Stripes are reuniting -- to bash Donald Trump.

Five years after Jack White and Meg White parted ways, the erstwhile bandmates are lashing out against a pro-Trump web video's use of their mega-hit "Seven Nation Army."

On Thursday, Jack White's label "Third Man Records" began advertising a new anti-Trump t-shirt.

The front reads, "Icky Trump" -- a play on the band's 2007 album and song, "Icky Thump." The reverse side features a verse from the title track, which reminds Americans that "you're an immigrant too."

In a brief statement posted to their Facebook page -- the band's first joint comment in ages -- they appeared to threaten legal action.