Trump says town hall event has 'nothing to do' with debate prep

Story highlights "They were saying this is practice for Sunday. This isn't practice," Trump said

Trump opened by extending his prayers to those living in the path of Hurricane Matthew

Sandown, New Hampshire (CNN) Donald Trump took the stage Thursday inside a sweltering and crowded town hall here to take questions from a hand-picked group of supporters just days before he is set to participate in a town hall-style debate against Hillary Clinton.

But Trump, despite reports to the contrary, insisted the town hall forum had "nothing to do" with the upcoming debate on Sunday, despite the presence of a moderator fielding questions from voters and a clock timing his responses to two minutes each.

"They were saying this is practice for Sunday. This isn't practice," Trump said. "We're just here because we wanted to be here."

He added: "This has nothing to do with Sunday."

Trump opened up the forum by remarking on everything from his standing in various polls to mocking Clinton's decision to take time off from the campaign trail to prepare from the next debate.

