Trump's Florida properties brace for Matthew impact

Story highlights Donald Trump is more than a candidate on the ballot in Florida

He's also a property owner and sometime resident

(CNN) Donald Trump and his campaign may be bracing for the impact Hurricane Matthew could have on the presidential race, as it is expected to hit the Florida coast just two days before the second presidential debate.

But Trump is also bracing for the storm's more immediate impact on two of his properties, which lie in the Category 4 hurricane's projected path.

Trump's prized Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach and his golf club in Jupiter could both face the storm's fury as it makes its expected landfall in Florida on Friday.

Palm Beach could be one of the first locations in Florida to be hit by the storm and the town has already ordered a mandatory evacuation.

Trump's luxurious 20-acre Mar-a-Lago estate -- which is also his primary residence in Florida -- has previously weathered hurricanes, but the Category 4 hurricane could be a test for the property.

