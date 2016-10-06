What if FDR had lived through his final term?

Story highlights FDR died three months into his fourth term

Had he lived, how would that have shaped US politics?

(CNN) President Franklin Roosevelt led the country through the Great Depression and most of World War II. He also became the country's longest-serving president before dying three months into his fourth term.

The years following his death saw the presidency of Harry Truman, the use of atomic weapons in Japan and the rise of the Cold War and anti-Communism in the United States.

"Franklin Roosevelt died at a really critical moment in American history. His vice president, Harry Truman, had only been in that office for three months, so it's worth asking what might have happened if Franklin Roosevelt had actually lived through his fourth term," Yale University history professor Beverly Gage told CNN.

President Franklin Delano Roosevelt smokes a cigarette and sits in the driver's seat in Hyde Park, New York, on July 4, 1937.

Gage believes that foreign policy would largely have occurred the way it did under Truman. Roosevelt would likely have dropped the atomic bombs on Japan to end WWII and the Cold War would have risen, but perhaps more slowly than it did.

Roosevelt's major impact would have come domestically, according to Gage. After winning four elections, FDR was clearly popular with the American people. Truman, on the other hand, was a political unknown without much momentum to lead the Democratic Party or his constituents.

