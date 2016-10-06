Breaking News

How hurricanes can upend politics

By Eric Bradner, CNN

Updated 3:17 PM ET, Thu October 6, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Rick Scott: Hurricane Matthew will kill people
Rick Scott: Hurricane Matthew will kill people

    JUST WATCHED

    Rick Scott: Hurricane Matthew will kill people

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(55 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Hurricane Matthew could disrupt the voter mobilization efforts of Clinton and Trump
  • The storm will test both candidates less than five weeks from Election Day

Washington (CNN)Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are watching Florida as closely as a homeowner -- hoping Hurricane Matthew won't destroy the political infrastructure they've built.

The storm -- the strongest to threaten the US coast in more than a decade -- is poised to shake the campaigns with just 33 days remaining before the election.
    Safety is the biggest concern as Matthew approaches Florida and later takes aim at North Carolina, another crucial swing state. But the hurricane is also threatening Clinton and Trump efforts to mobilize voters just five days from Florida's October 11 voter registration deadline. And the potential of displaced residents could challenge pollsters and scramble turnout.
    Steve Schale, a Democratic strategist in Florida who ran President Barack Obama's 2008 race and several other campaigns in the state, said the get-out-the-vote activities are designed to build day-by-day and "ramp up to a goal."
    Hurricane live updates
    Read More
    Those plans, he said, will be at least temporarily interrupted.
    "Obviously, any day off the campaign is not a good one," Schale told CNN Thursday.
    Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    Gavin and Ada Cohen take in the scene in Miami Beach, Florida, as Hurricane Matthew approaches the area on Thursday, October 6. The Category 4 storm is moving toward the US coast after slamming several nations in the Caribbean.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    Gavin and Ada Cohen take in the scene in Miami Beach, Florida, as Hurricane Matthew approaches the area on Thursday, October 6. The Category 4 storm is moving toward the US coast after slamming several nations in the Caribbean.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 39
    Kevin Forde and John Haughey put plywood on a Miami Beach window on October 6.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    Kevin Forde and John Haughey put plywood on a Miami Beach window on October 6.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 39
    Hurricane Matthew moves through Paradise Island in Nassau, Bahamas, October 6. The head of the Bahamas National Emergency Management Authority, Capt. Stephen Russell, said there were many downed trees and power lines, but no reports of casualties.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    Hurricane Matthew moves through Paradise Island in Nassau, Bahamas, October 6. The head of the Bahamas National Emergency Management Authority, Capt. Stephen Russell, said there were many downed trees and power lines, but no reports of casualties.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 39
    Residents repair their homes in Les Cayes, Haiti, on October 6. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/04/americas/hurricane-matthew/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The damage from Hurricane Matthew&lt;/a&gt; was especially brutal in southern Haiti, where sustained winds of 130 mph punished the country.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    Residents repair their homes in Les Cayes, Haiti, on October 6. The damage from Hurricane Matthew was especially brutal in southern Haiti, where sustained winds of 130 mph punished the country.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 39
    Girls hold hands as they help each other wade through a flooded street in Les Cayes on October 6.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    Girls hold hands as they help each other wade through a flooded street in Les Cayes on October 6.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 39
    Two days after the storm, authorities and aid workers in Haiti still lack a clear picture of what they fear is the country&#39;s biggest disaster in years.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    Two days after the storm, authorities and aid workers in Haiti still lack a clear picture of what they fear is the country's biggest disaster in years.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 39
    A supermarket shelf is nearly cleared out in Titusville, Florida, on Wednesday, October 5.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    A supermarket shelf is nearly cleared out in Titusville, Florida, on Wednesday, October 5.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 39
    Bumper-to-bumper traffic lines Interstate 26 in Columbia, South Carolina, as people drive west on October 5.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    Bumper-to-bumper traffic lines Interstate 26 in Columbia, South Carolina, as people drive west on October 5.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 39
    Workers start removing umbrellas and the colorful rocking chairs that line the Cocoa Beach Pier in Cocoa Beach, Florida, on October 5.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    Workers start removing umbrellas and the colorful rocking chairs that line the Cocoa Beach Pier in Cocoa Beach, Florida, on October 5.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 39
    People carry a coffin and try to cross the La Digue river on October 5 after a bridge collapsed in Petit-Goave, Haiti.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    People carry a coffin and try to cross the La Digue river on October 5 after a bridge collapsed in Petit-Goave, Haiti.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 39
    People cross the La Digue river on October 5.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    People cross the La Digue river on October 5.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 39
    Evacuees return to their homes in the Carbonera community of Guantanamo, Cuba, on October 5.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    Evacuees return to their homes in the Carbonera community of Guantanamo, Cuba, on October 5.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 39
    People embrace at their damaged home in Baracoa, Cuba. The hurricane rolled across the sparsely populated tip of Cuba, destroying dozens of homes in the country&#39;s easternmost city and leaving hundreds of others damaged.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    People embrace at their damaged home in Baracoa, Cuba. The hurricane rolled across the sparsely populated tip of Cuba, destroying dozens of homes in the country's easternmost city and leaving hundreds of others damaged.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 39
    A woman cries amid the rubble of her home in Baracoa.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    A woman cries amid the rubble of her home in Baracoa.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 39
    Anthony Schirado, left, and Tom Kennedy put up plywood to cover the windows of a storefront in Cocoa Beach, Florida, on October 5.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    Anthony Schirado, left, and Tom Kennedy put up plywood to cover the windows of a storefront in Cocoa Beach, Florida, on October 5.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 39
    Bus drivers in North Charleston, South Carolina, wait for word to start evacuations.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    Bus drivers in North Charleston, South Carolina, wait for word to start evacuations.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 39
    The high winds of Hurricane Matthew roar over Baracoa on Tuesday, October 4.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    The high winds of Hurricane Matthew roar over Baracoa on Tuesday, October 4.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 39
    Beth Johnson fills up her car at a gas station in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, on October 4.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    Beth Johnson fills up her car at a gas station in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, on October 4.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 39
    The mother of two girls who died in the storm is comforted near her home in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on October 4. The girls were killed when a landslide caused by flooding breached the walls of their house.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    The mother of two girls who died in the storm is comforted near her home in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on October 4. The girls were killed when a landslide caused by flooding breached the walls of their house.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 39
    A worker clears a sewer on a flooded street in Santo Domingo.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    A worker clears a sewer on a flooded street in Santo Domingo.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 39
    Anita Baranyi feeds her baby while keeping an eye on the generator she intends to purchase from a home-improvement store in Oakland Park, Florida, on October 4.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    Anita Baranyi feeds her baby while keeping an eye on the generator she intends to purchase from a home-improvement store in Oakland Park, Florida, on October 4.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 39
    People wade through the flooded streets of Cite Soleil in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince on October 4. Hurricane Matthew is the strongest storm to hit Haiti since 1964 and the first hurricane to make landfall in the country since the devastating earthquake in 2010.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    People wade through the flooded streets of Cite Soleil in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince on October 4. Hurricane Matthew is the strongest storm to hit Haiti since 1964 and the first hurricane to make landfall in the country since the devastating earthquake in 2010.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 39
    People observe the flooding of a river near Port-au-Prince on October 4.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    People observe the flooding of a river near Port-au-Prince on October 4.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 39
    Children swim in a flooded neighborhood of Santo Domingo on October 4.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    Children swim in a flooded neighborhood of Santo Domingo on October 4.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 39
    A truck used as public transportation drives through flooded streets in Port-au-Prince on October 4.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    A truck used as public transportation drives through flooded streets in Port-au-Prince on October 4.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 39
    Hurricane winds blow against palm trees in Port-au-Prince.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    Hurricane winds blow against palm trees in Port-au-Prince.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 39
    A food vendor lays out goods for sale during a light rain in Port-au-Prince on October 4.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    A food vendor lays out goods for sale during a light rain in Port-au-Prince on October 4.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 39
    Haitian civil protection workers arrive to evacuate the Tabarre region of Haiti on October 3.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    Haitian civil protection workers arrive to evacuate the Tabarre region of Haiti on October 3.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 39
    Officials urge residents to evacuate their homes in the Grise River area of Tabarre on October 3.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    Officials urge residents to evacuate their homes in the Grise River area of Tabarre on October 3.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 39
    Clouds loom over the hills of the Petionville suburb of Port-au-Prince on October 3.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    Clouds loom over the hills of the Petionville suburb of Port-au-Prince on October 3.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 39
    Families seek shelter from Hurricane Matthew at a university facility in Guantanamo, Cuba.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    Families seek shelter from Hurricane Matthew at a university facility in Guantanamo, Cuba.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 39
    People near Kingston, Jamaica, take a photo in front of the rough surf produced by Hurricane Matthew on October 3.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    People near Kingston, Jamaica, take a photo in front of the rough surf produced by Hurricane Matthew on October 3.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 39
    A backhoe removes garbage to clear a canal in Port-au-Prince on October 3.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    A backhoe removes garbage to clear a canal in Port-au-Prince on October 3.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 39
    Nice Simon, the mayor of Tabarre, Haiti, holds a baby as she helps evacuate the area along a river.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    Nice Simon, the mayor of Tabarre, Haiti, holds a baby as she helps evacuate the area along a river.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 39
    People stock up on food at a supermarket in Port-au-Prince on Sunday, October 2.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    People stock up on food at a supermarket in Port-au-Prince on Sunday, October 2.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 39
    A worker dismantles a traffic light in Santiago before Hurricane Matthew struck Cuba.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    A worker dismantles a traffic light in Santiago before Hurricane Matthew struck Cuba.
    Hide Caption
    36 of 39
    Motorists drive through heavy rains in Kingston, Jamaica, on October 2.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    Motorists drive through heavy rains in Kingston, Jamaica, on October 2.
    Hide Caption
    37 of 39
    Residents of Cuba&#39;s Holguin Province line up to buy gas on October 2.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    Residents of Cuba's Holguin Province line up to buy gas on October 2.
    Hide Caption
    38 of 39
    A worker nails a board to a storefront window in Kingston on Saturday, October 1.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    A worker nails a board to a storefront window in Kingston on Saturday, October 1.
    Hide Caption
    39 of 39
    09 Hurricane Matthew US 100607 Hurricane Matthew US 100601 Hurricane Matthew Bahamas 100602 Hurricane Matthew Haiti 100603 Hurricane Matthew Haiti 100601 Hurricane Matthew Haiti 100610 hurricane matthew preps 02 i-26 west columbia 100502 Hurricane Matthew USA 100501 hurricane matthew 1005 - RESTRICTEDHaiti 18Hurricane Matthew CUBA 100504 hurricane matthew 1005 AP_1627948079791301 Hurricane Matthew Cuba 100506 hurricane matthew 1005 GettyImages-61287221608 hurricane matthew 1005 AP_1627969399790301 Matthew Cuba 1004Hurricane Matthew USA 100432 Hurricane Matthew 10-0527 hurricane mathtew 100441 Hurricane Matthew 10-0538 Hurricane Matthew 10-0536 Hurricane Matthew 10-0534 Hurricane Matthew 10-0522 Hurricane Matthew 10-0423 Hurricane Matthew 10-0425 Hurricane Matthew 10-0415 Hurricane Matthew 10-0416 Hurricane Matthew 10-0419 Hurricane Matthew 10-0414 Hurricane Matthew 10-0418 Hurricane Matthew 10-0401 hurricane matthew GettyImages-61217003202 hurricane matthew AP_1627774313454003 hurricane matthew GettyImages-61206464005 hurricane matthew AP_1627678075005707 hurricane matthew AP_1627684090582306 hurricane matthew GettyImages-61207314608 hurricane matthew AP_16276050884293
    The storm is essentially freezing the 2016 campaign in place as candidates on both sides avoid Florida for the next few days.
    "We're very mindful of the fact that a visit at the wrong time, when people are really focused on keeping themselves safe, would be a real distraction," Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine said Thursday on CNN's "New Day."
    The storm is forcing the campaigns to scramble across Florida -- even outside the state's evacuation zone. Orlando, and the sprawling surrounding area, is home to many of the state's Puerto Rican voters who are top targets of the Clinton campaign. Field offices were closed and campaign workers were evacuating, aides said Thursday.

    Political risks

    Both campaigns face risks in shuttering significant portions of their voter turnout operations temporarily: Clinton's operation has vast organizational muscle -- and therefore more to lose. Trump has been playing catch-up in swing states, and could find himself running even shorter on time.
    "You do worry about it, you fret about it," said Brett Doster, a Tallahasee-based GOP strategist who aided George W. Bush's 2004 re-election campaign in Florida.
    Donald Trump&#39;s empire
    Photos: Donald Trump's empire
    Donald Trump, the Republican Party&#39;s presidential nominee, has been in the spotlight for years. From developing real estate to producing and starring in TV shows, see how he&#39;s shaped his empire.
    Photos: Donald Trump's empire
    Donald Trump, the Republican Party's presidential nominee, has been in the spotlight for years. From developing real estate to producing and starring in TV shows, see how he's shaped his empire.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 21
    Trump stands with Alfred Eisenpreis, New York&#39;s economic development administrator, in 1976 while they look at a sketch of a new 1,400-room renovation project of the Commodore Hotel. After graduating from the University of Pennsylvania in 1968, Trump worked with his father on developments in Queens and Brooklyn before purchasing or building multiple properties in New York and Atlantic City, New Jersey. Those properties included Trump Tower in New York and Trump Plaza and multiple casinos in Atlantic City.
    Photos: Donald Trump's empire
    Trump stands with Alfred Eisenpreis, New York's economic development administrator, in 1976 while they look at a sketch of a new 1,400-room renovation project of the Commodore Hotel. After graduating from the University of Pennsylvania in 1968, Trump worked with his father on developments in Queens and Brooklyn before purchasing or building multiple properties in New York and Atlantic City, New Jersey. Those properties included Trump Tower in New York and Trump Plaza and multiple casinos in Atlantic City.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 21
    Trump was married to Ivana Zelnicek Trump from 1977-1990, when they divorced. They had three children together.
    Photos: Donald Trump's empire
    Trump was married to Ivana Zelnicek Trump from 1977-1990, when they divorced. They had three children together.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 21
    Trump signs his second book, &quot;Trump: Surviving at the Top,&quot; in 1990. Trump &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.trump.com/publications/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;has published&lt;/a&gt; at least 16 other books, including &quot;The Art of the Deal&quot; and &quot;The America We Deserve.&quot;
    Photos: Donald Trump's empire
    Trump signs his second book, "Trump: Surviving at the Top," in 1990. Trump has published at least 16 other books, including "The Art of the Deal" and "The America We Deserve."
    Hide Caption
    4 of 21
    Trump dips his second wife, Marla Maples, after the couple married in a private ceremony in New York in December 1993. The couple divorced in 1999.
    Photos: Donald Trump's empire
    Trump dips his second wife, Marla Maples, after the couple married in a private ceremony in New York in December 1993. The couple divorced in 1999.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 21
    An advertisement for the television show &quot;The Apprentice&quot; hangs at Trump Towers in New York in 2004. The show launched in January of that year. In January 2008, the show returned as &quot;Celebrity Apprentice.&quot;
    Photos: Donald Trump's empire
    An advertisement for the television show "The Apprentice" hangs at Trump Towers in New York in 2004. The show launched in January of that year. In January 2008, the show returned as "Celebrity Apprentice."
    Hide Caption
    6 of 21
    A 12-inch talking Trump doll is on display at a toy store in New York in September 2004.
    Photos: Donald Trump's empire
    A 12-inch talking Trump doll is on display at a toy store in New York in September 2004.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 21
    Trump attends a news conference in 2005 that announced the establishment of Trump University. From 2005 until it closed in 2010, Trump University had about 10,000 people sign up for a program that promised success in real estate. &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2016/03/08/news/trump-university-controversy-donald-trump/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Three separate lawsuits&lt;/a&gt; -- two class-action suits filed in California and one filed by New York&#39;s attorney general -- have argued that the program was mired in fraud and deception. Trump&#39;s camp has rejected the class-action suits&#39; claims as &quot;baseless.&quot; And Trump has charged that the New York case against him is politically motivated.
    Photos: Donald Trump's empire
    Trump attends a news conference in 2005 that announced the establishment of Trump University. From 2005 until it closed in 2010, Trump University had about 10,000 people sign up for a program that promised success in real estate. Three separate lawsuits -- two class-action suits filed in California and one filed by New York's attorney general -- have argued that the program was mired in fraud and deception. Trump's camp has rejected the class-action suits' claims as "baseless." And Trump has charged that the New York case against him is politically motivated.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 21
    Trump attends the U.S. Open tennis tournament with his third wife, Melania Knauss-Trump, and their son, Barron William Trump, in 2006. Trump and Knauss married in 2005. Trump has five children from three marriages.
    Photos: Donald Trump's empire
    Trump attends the U.S. Open tennis tournament with his third wife, Melania Knauss-Trump, and their son, Barron William Trump, in 2006. Trump and Knauss married in 2005. Trump has five children from three marriages.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 21
    Trump wrestles with &quot;Stone Cold&quot; Steve Austin at WrestleMania in 2007. Trump has close ties with the WWE and its CEO, Vince McMahon.
    Photos: Donald Trump's empire
    Trump wrestles with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at WrestleMania in 2007. Trump has close ties with the WWE and its CEO, Vince McMahon.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 21
    For &quot;The Apprentice,&quot; Trump was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in January 2007.
    Photos: Donald Trump's empire
    For "The Apprentice," Trump was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in January 2007.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 21
    Trump appears on the set of &quot;The Celebrity Apprentice&quot; with two of his children -- Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump -- in 2009.
    Photos: Donald Trump's empire
    Trump appears on the set of "The Celebrity Apprentice" with two of his children -- Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump -- in 2009.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 21
    Trump poses with Miss Universe contestants in 2011. Trump has been executive producer of the Miss Universe, Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants since 1996.
    Photos: Donald Trump's empire
    Trump poses with Miss Universe contestants in 2011. Trump has been executive producer of the Miss Universe, Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants since 1996.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 21
    In 2012, Trump announces his endorsement of Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney. In May 2012, on CNN&#39;s &quot;The Situation Room,&quot; Trump said that President Barack Obama&#39;s birthplace is a matter of opinion. In regards to the &lt;a href=&quot;http://politicalticker.blogs.cnn.com/2012/05/29/firing-off-trump-stands-by-birther-comments/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;President&#39;s Hawaiian birth certificate&lt;/a&gt;, Trump said &quot;a lot of people do not think it was an authentic certificate.&quot;
    Photos: Donald Trump's empire
    In 2012, Trump announces his endorsement of Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney. In May 2012, on CNN's "The Situation Room," Trump said that President Barack Obama's birthplace is a matter of opinion. In regards to the President's Hawaiian birth certificate, Trump said "a lot of people do not think it was an authentic certificate."
    Hide Caption
    14 of 21
    Trump speaks in Sarasota, Florida, after accepting the Statesman of the Year Award at the Sarasota GOP dinner in August 2012. It was just before the Republican National Convention in nearby Tampa.
    Photos: Donald Trump's empire
    Trump speaks in Sarasota, Florida, after accepting the Statesman of the Year Award at the Sarasota GOP dinner in August 2012. It was just before the Republican National Convention in nearby Tampa.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 21
    Trump appears on stage with Nick Jonas and Giuliana Rancic during the 2013 Miss USA pageant.
    Photos: Donald Trump's empire
    Trump appears on stage with Nick Jonas and Giuliana Rancic during the 2013 Miss USA pageant.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 21
    In June 2015, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/06/16/politics/donald-trump-2016-announcement-elections/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Trump announces that he is running for President&lt;/a&gt; during a speech from Trump Tower in New York. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/06/28/politics/donald-trump-the-apprentice-presidential-campaign/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;He said he will give up the show&lt;/a&gt; &quot;The Apprentice&quot; to run.
    Photos: Donald Trump's empire
    In June 2015, Trump announces that he is running for President during a speech from Trump Tower in New York. He said he will give up the show "The Apprentice" to run.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 21
    Trump -- flanked by U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio, left, and Ted Cruz -- speaks during a CNN debate in Miami on March 10. Trump dominated the GOP primaries and emerged as the presumptive nominee in May.
    Photos: Donald Trump's empire
    Trump -- flanked by U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio, left, and Ted Cruz -- speaks during a CNN debate in Miami on March 10. Trump dominated the GOP primaries and emerged as the presumptive nominee in May.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 21
    The Trump family poses for a photo in New York in April.
    Photos: Donald Trump's empire
    The Trump family poses for a photo in New York in April.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 21
    Trump speaks during a campaign event in Evansville, Indiana, on April 28. After Trump won the Indiana primary, his last two competitors dropped out of the GOP race.
    Photos: Donald Trump's empire
    Trump speaks during a campaign event in Evansville, Indiana, on April 28. After Trump won the Indiana primary, his last two competitors dropped out of the GOP race.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 21
    Trump delivers a speech at the Republican National Convention in July, accepting the party&#39;s nomination for President. &quot;I have had a truly great life in business,&quot; he said. &quot;But now, my sole and exclusive mission is to go to work for our country -- to go to work for you. It&#39;s time to deliver a victory for the American people.&quot;
    Photos: Donald Trump's empire
    Trump delivers a speech at the Republican National Convention in July, accepting the party's nomination for President. "I have had a truly great life in business," he said. "But now, my sole and exclusive mission is to go to work for our country -- to go to work for you. It's time to deliver a victory for the American people."
    Hide Caption
    21 of 21
    01 Donald Trump 0504 donald trump 1976 RESTRICTEDdonald trump wife ivana08 donald trump 0504 RESTRICTED 02 trump05 trump07 trumpTrump University 12 trump10 trump14 trump06 donald trump 0504 04 donald trump 0504 30 trump32 trump01 donald trump 0825donald trump escalator02 donald trump 050403 donald trump 050407 donald trump 0504 RESTRICTED01 week in politics 0723
    "And if you're a good state executive director," Doster said, "what you're probably telling your employees and volunteers to do right now is to stay safe -- and then after the storm's over, put on a Trump or Clinton T-shirt and go help people out, start handing out water. That's about all you can do."
    Obama approval hits new high
    Doster said hurricanes cause a delay of about a week to 10 days, when "recovery becomes way more important than a partisan label."
    "That will sort of set a time-out in the game, so to speak," he said. "But it doesn't prevent people from doing things to get ready for the partisan games again once that period passes, and my guess is that both campaigns right now are going to be thinking about what go time looks like, and they will pick up immediately afterward."
    Hillary Clinton&#39;s life in the spotlight
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Hillary Clinton accepts the Democratic Party&#39;s nomination for President during the Democratic National Convention on Thursday, July 28. The former first lady, U.S. senator and secretary of state is the first woman to lead the presidential ticket of a major political party.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Hillary Clinton accepts the Democratic Party's nomination for President during the Democratic National Convention on Thursday, July 28. The former first lady, U.S. senator and secretary of state is the first woman to lead the presidential ticket of a major political party.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 40
    Before she married Bill Clinton, she was Hillary Rodham. Here she is attending Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts. She graduated in 1969 and spoke at the commencement ceremony. After Wellesley, she attended Yale Law School.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Before she married Bill Clinton, she was Hillary Rodham. Here she is attending Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts. She graduated in 1969 and spoke at the commencement ceremony. After Wellesley, she attended Yale Law School.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 40
    Rodham was a lawyer for the Rodino Committee, whose work led to impeachment charges against U.S. President Richard Nixon in 1974.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Rodham was a lawyer for the Rodino Committee, whose work led to impeachment charges against U.S. President Richard Nixon in 1974.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 40
    In 1975, Rodham married Bill Clinton, whom she met at Yale Law School. He became the governor of Arkansas in 1978. In 1980, the couple had a daughter, Chelsea.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    In 1975, Rodham married Bill Clinton, whom she met at Yale Law School. He became the governor of Arkansas in 1978. In 1980, the couple had a daughter, Chelsea.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 40
    Arkansas&#39; first lady, now using the name Hillary Rodham Clinton, wears her inaugural ball gown in 1985.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Arkansas' first lady, now using the name Hillary Rodham Clinton, wears her inaugural ball gown in 1985.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 40
    The Clintons celebrate Bill&#39;s inauguration in Little Rock, Arkansas, in 1991. He was governor from 1983 to 1992, when he was elected President.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    The Clintons celebrate Bill's inauguration in Little Rock, Arkansas, in 1991. He was governor from 1983 to 1992, when he was elected President.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 40
    Bill Clinton comforts his wife on the set of &quot;60 Minutes&quot; after a stage light broke loose from the ceiling and knocked her down in January 1992.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Bill Clinton comforts his wife on the set of "60 Minutes" after a stage light broke loose from the ceiling and knocked her down in January 1992.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 40
    In June 1992, Clinton uses a sewing machine designed to eliminate back and wrist strain. She had just given a speech at a convention of the International Ladies&#39; Garment Workers Union.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    In June 1992, Clinton uses a sewing machine designed to eliminate back and wrist strain. She had just given a speech at a convention of the International Ladies' Garment Workers Union.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 40
    During the 1992 presidential campaign, Clinton jokes with her husband&#39;s running mate, Al Gore, and Gore&#39;s wife, Tipper, aboard a campaign bus.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    During the 1992 presidential campaign, Clinton jokes with her husband's running mate, Al Gore, and Gore's wife, Tipper, aboard a campaign bus.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 40
    Clinton accompanies her husband as he takes the oath of office in January 1993.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Clinton accompanies her husband as he takes the oath of office in January 1993.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 40
    The Clintons share a laugh on Capitol Hill in 1993.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    The Clintons share a laugh on Capitol Hill in 1993.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 40
    Clinton unveils the renovated Blue Room of the White House in 1995.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Clinton unveils the renovated Blue Room of the White House in 1995.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 40
    Clinton waves to the media in January 1996 as she arrives for an appearance before a grand jury in Washington. The first lady was subpoenaed to testify as a witness in the investigation of the Whitewater land deal in Arkansas. The Clintons&#39; business investment was investigated, but ultimately they were cleared of any wrongdoing.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Clinton waves to the media in January 1996 as she arrives for an appearance before a grand jury in Washington. The first lady was subpoenaed to testify as a witness in the investigation of the Whitewater land deal in Arkansas. The Clintons' business investment was investigated, but ultimately they were cleared of any wrongdoing.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 40
    The Clintons hug as Bill is sworn in for a second term as President.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    The Clintons hug as Bill is sworn in for a second term as President.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 40
    The first lady holds up a Grammy Award, which she won for her audiobook &quot;It Takes a Village&quot; in 1997.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    The first lady holds up a Grammy Award, which she won for her audiobook "It Takes a Village" in 1997.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 40
    The Clintons dance on a beach in the U.S. Virgin Islands in January 1998. Later that month, Bill Clinton was accused of having a sexual relationship with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    The Clintons dance on a beach in the U.S. Virgin Islands in January 1998. Later that month, Bill Clinton was accused of having a sexual relationship with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 40
    Clinton looks on as her husband discusses the Monica Lewinsky scandal in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on January 26, 1998. Clinton declared, &quot;I did not have sexual relations with that woman.&quot; In August of that year, Clinton testified before a grand jury and admitted to having &quot;inappropriate intimate contact&quot; with Lewinsky, but he said it did not constitute sexual relations because they had not had intercourse. He was impeached in December on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Clinton looks on as her husband discusses the Monica Lewinsky scandal in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on January 26, 1998. Clinton declared, "I did not have sexual relations with that woman." In August of that year, Clinton testified before a grand jury and admitted to having "inappropriate intimate contact" with Lewinsky, but he said it did not constitute sexual relations because they had not had intercourse. He was impeached in December on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 40
    The first family walks with their dog, Buddy, as they leave the White House for a vacation in August 1998.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    The first family walks with their dog, Buddy, as they leave the White House for a vacation in August 1998.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 40
    President Clinton makes a statement at the White House in December 1998, thanking members of Congress who voted against his impeachment. The Senate trial ended with an acquittal in February 1999.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    President Clinton makes a statement at the White House in December 1998, thanking members of Congress who voted against his impeachment. The Senate trial ended with an acquittal in February 1999.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 40
    Clinton announces in February 2000 that she will seek the U.S. Senate seat in New York. She was elected later that year.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Clinton announces in February 2000 that she will seek the U.S. Senate seat in New York. She was elected later that year.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 40
    Clinton makes her first appearance on the Senate Environment and Natural Resources Committee.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Clinton makes her first appearance on the Senate Environment and Natural Resources Committee.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 40
    Sen. Clinton comforts Maren Sarkarat, a woman who lost her husband in the September 11 terrorist attacks, during a ground-zero memorial in October 2001.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Sen. Clinton comforts Maren Sarkarat, a woman who lost her husband in the September 11 terrorist attacks, during a ground-zero memorial in October 2001.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 40
    Clinton holds up her book &quot;Living History&quot; before a signing in Auburn Hills, Michigan, in 2003.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Clinton holds up her book "Living History" before a signing in Auburn Hills, Michigan, in 2003.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 40
    Clinton and another presidential hopeful, U.S. Sen. Barack Obama, applaud at the start of a Democratic debate in 2007.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Clinton and another presidential hopeful, U.S. Sen. Barack Obama, applaud at the start of a Democratic debate in 2007.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 40
    Obama and Clinton talk on the plane on their way to a rally in Unity, New Hampshire, in June 2008. She had recently ended her presidential campaign and endorsed Obama.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Obama and Clinton talk on the plane on their way to a rally in Unity, New Hampshire, in June 2008. She had recently ended her presidential campaign and endorsed Obama.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 40
    Obama is flanked by Clinton and Vice President-elect Joe Biden at a news conference in Chicago in December 2008. He had designated Clinton to be his secretary of state.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Obama is flanked by Clinton and Vice President-elect Joe Biden at a news conference in Chicago in December 2008. He had designated Clinton to be his secretary of state.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 40
    Clinton, as secretary of state, greets Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin during a meeting just outside Moscow in March 2010.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Clinton, as secretary of state, greets Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin during a meeting just outside Moscow in March 2010.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 40
    The Clintons pose on the day of Chelsea&#39;s wedding to Marc Mezvinsky in July 2010.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    The Clintons pose on the day of Chelsea's wedding to Marc Mezvinsky in July 2010.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 40
    In this photo provided by the White House, Obama, Clinton, Biden and other members of the national security team receive an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden in May 2011.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    In this photo provided by the White House, Obama, Clinton, Biden and other members of the national security team receive an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden in May 2011.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 40
    Clinton checks her Blackberry inside a military plane after leaving Malta in October 2011. In 2015, The New York Times reported that Clinton exclusively used a personal email account during her time as secretary of state. The account, fed through its own server, raises security and preservation concerns. Clinton later said she used a private domain out of &quot;convenience,&quot; but admits in retrospect &quot;it would have been better&quot; to use multiple emails.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Clinton checks her Blackberry inside a military plane after leaving Malta in October 2011. In 2015, The New York Times reported that Clinton exclusively used a personal email account during her time as secretary of state. The account, fed through its own server, raises security and preservation concerns. Clinton later said she used a private domain out of "convenience," but admits in retrospect "it would have been better" to use multiple emails.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 40
    Clinton arrives for a group photo before a forum with the Gulf Cooperation Council in March 2012. The forum was held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Clinton arrives for a group photo before a forum with the Gulf Cooperation Council in March 2012. The forum was held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 40
    Obama and Clinton bow during the transfer-of-remains ceremony marking the return of four Americans, including U.S. Ambassador Christopher Stevens, who were killed in Benghazi, Libya, in September 2012.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Obama and Clinton bow during the transfer-of-remains ceremony marking the return of four Americans, including U.S. Ambassador Christopher Stevens, who were killed in Benghazi, Libya, in September 2012.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 40
    Clinton ducks after a woman threw a shoe at her while she was delivering remarks at a recycling trade conference in Las Vegas in 2014.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Clinton ducks after a woman threw a shoe at her while she was delivering remarks at a recycling trade conference in Las Vegas in 2014.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 40
    Clinton, now running for President again, performs with Jimmy Fallon during a &quot;Tonight Show&quot; skit in September.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Clinton, now running for President again, performs with Jimmy Fallon during a "Tonight Show" skit in September.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 40
    Clinton testifies about the Benghazi attack during a House committee meeting in October. &quot;I would imagine I have thought more about what happened than all of you put together,&quot; she said during the 11-hour hearing. &quot;I have lost more sleep than all of you put together. I have been wracking my brain about what more could have been done or should have been done.&quot; Months earlier, Clinton had acknowledged a &quot;systemic breakdown&quot; as cited by an Accountability Review Board, and she said that her department was taking additional steps to increase security at U.S. diplomatic facilities.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Clinton testifies about the Benghazi attack during a House committee meeting in October. "I would imagine I have thought more about what happened than all of you put together," she said during the 11-hour hearing. "I have lost more sleep than all of you put together. I have been wracking my brain about what more could have been done or should have been done." Months earlier, Clinton had acknowledged a "systemic breakdown" as cited by an Accountability Review Board, and she said that her department was taking additional steps to increase security at U.S. diplomatic facilities.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 40
    U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders shares a lighthearted moment with Clinton during a Democratic presidential debate in October. It came after Sanders gave his take on the Clinton email scandal. &quot;The American people are sick and tired of hearing about the damn emails,&quot; Sanders said. &quot;Enough of the emails. Let&#39;s talk about the real issues facing the United States of America.&quot;
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders shares a lighthearted moment with Clinton during a Democratic presidential debate in October. It came after Sanders gave his take on the Clinton email scandal. "The American people are sick and tired of hearing about the damn emails," Sanders said. "Enough of the emails. Let's talk about the real issues facing the United States of America."
    Hide Caption
    36 of 40
    Clinton is reflected in a teleprompter during a campaign rally in Alexandria, Virginia, in October.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Clinton is reflected in a teleprompter during a campaign rally in Alexandria, Virginia, in October.
    Hide Caption
    37 of 40
    Clinton walks on her stage with her family after winning the New York primary in April.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Clinton walks on her stage with her family after winning the New York primary in April.
    Hide Caption
    38 of 40
    After Clinton became the Democratic Party&#39;s presumptive nominee, this photo was posted to her official Twitter account. &quot;To every little girl who dreams big: Yes, you can be anything you want -- even president,&quot; Clinton said. &quot;Tonight is for you.&quot;
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    After Clinton became the Democratic Party's presumptive nominee, this photo was posted to her official Twitter account. "To every little girl who dreams big: Yes, you can be anything you want -- even president," Clinton said. "Tonight is for you."
    Hide Caption
    39 of 40
    Obama hugs Clinton after he gave a speech at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. The President said Clinton is ready to be commander in chief. &quot;For four years, I had a front-row seat to her intelligence, her judgment and her discipline,&quot; he said, referring to Clinton&#39;s stint as secretary of state.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Obama hugs Clinton after he gave a speech at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. The President said Clinton is ready to be commander in chief. "For four years, I had a front-row seat to her intelligence, her judgment and her discipline," he said, referring to Clinton's stint as secretary of state.
    Hide Caption
    40 of 40
    RESTRICTED hillary clinton DNCHillary Clinton Wellesley College RESTRICTED01 hillary clinton 1020Bill Clinton Hillary Chelsea 1980Hillary Rodham Clinton 1985Bill Hillary Chelsea Clinton 1991Bill Hillary Clinton 1992 RESTRICTED07 Hillary Clinton 1992Bill Hillary Clinton Al Tipper Gore 1992Bill Clinton inauguration 199307 hillary clinton 1020Hillary Clinton Blue Room 199510 hillary clinton 1020Bill Hillary Chelsea Clinton Inauguration RESTRICTEDHillary Clinton Grammy 1997Bill Hillary Clinton 199811 hillary clinton 1020Bill Hillary Chelsea 1998Bill Clinton statement 1998Hillary Clinton senate run 2000Hillary Clinton Senate 2000 RESTRICTEDHillary Clinton 911 memorial 2001 RESTRICTEDHillary Clinton Living History signingHillary Clinton Barack Obama 200725 hillary clinton 1020Obama Clinton Biden 2008Clinton Putin 201030 hillary clinton 1020Osama bin Laden death 2011Hillary Clinton 2011Hillary Clinton Saudi Arabia 2012Obama Clinton Benghazi remains 201201 hillary clinton 0602Hillary Clinton Jimmy Fallon 2015 RESTRICTEDHillary Clinton Benghazi hearing 2015 RESTRICTEDHillary Clinton Bernie Sanders CNN DebateHillary Clinton 2015Hillary Bill Chelsea Clinton 201601 hillary clinton twitter 0608RESTRICTED obama clinton DNC hug
    Already, Clinton's campaign ran into criticism for a move that gave the appearance she was capitalizing on a deadly storm. Earlier in the week, the campaign spent $63,000 on advertisements to air on The Weather Channel -- which would have aired during coverage of the hurricane, while the station's viewership swelled.
    On Thursday, Clinton's campaign -- facing backlash from Republicans including former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush spokeswoman Kristy Campbell -- delayed that buy until after the hurricane.

    Test for governors

    Matthew isn't just a test for presidential candidates.
    Governors like Florida's Rick Scott and South Carolina's Nikki Haley will be judged for their response.
    In North Carolina, incumbent Republican Gov. Pat McCrory is struggling against Democratic challenger Rory Cooper in another race that could hinge on McCrory's handling of disaster efforts.
    Trump, meanwhile, has personal properties at stake in Florida. His prized Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach and his golf club in Jupiter could face the story's fury.
    A Trump aide said the Republican nominee "spoke to his employees yesterday to ensure they were being safe and following instructions from local officials. The club is not open for the season yet."
    Trump's Florida properties brace for Matthew impact
    Trump on Thursday offered his thoughts and prayers to "everyone in the path of Hurricane Matthew" and warned residents to heed authorities' calls for evacuations.
    "Nothing is more important than the safety of your family," Trump said in a statement.
    On CNN's "New Day," Trump's running mate, Mike Pence, said he would "just encourage people not only to keep the people in Florida, and up the Eastern seaboard in their prayers, but also to be supportive of organizations like the Red Cross that are going to be tested in the days ahead as they come alongside families."
    Natural disasters have intervened repeatedly in recent presidential contests -- starting in 1992, when Hurricane Andrew slammed into Florida as President George H.W. Bush squared off in a general election battle with then-Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton.
    After three days of waiting for federal relief, Kate Hale, who was Dade County's emergency manager, famously stood in front of TV cameras and asked: "Where's the cavalry?"
    "There was a sense that George H.W. Bush wasn't watching his backyard -- he was too busy with international affairs," said Tevi Troy, a former George W. Bush White House aide and historian who wrote the book "Shall We Wake the President? Two Centuries of Disaster Management from the Oval Office."

    Past political storms

    Eight years later, his son -- then a Texas governor who'd learned from his father's failures in handling disasters like fires in 1998 -- forced Al Gore into a major error. Gore, who was then vice president, claimed in a debate that he'd accompanied Federal Emergency Management Agency Director James Lee Witt on a tour of the fire-damaged lands in Texas. Gore had not, and Bush's team successfully labeled him a serial exaggerator for it.
    But Bush's second term was ultimately undone by Hurricane Katrina, with federal help again slow to arrive and the President's helicopter tour of the flooded New Orleans making him appear detached.
    A natural disaster again intervened in election season in 2012, when Hurricane Sandy struck the East Coast of the United States.
    The storm stunted Mitt Romney's ability to score political points against Obama in the final weeks of the race. It sidelined New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a prominent Romney surrogate who was suddenly touring storm damage alongside Obama. And it thrust Obama into a leading role, demonstrating the advantage of incumbency.
    Trump himself weighed in on Sandy in 2012, calling it a boon to Obama's re-election chances because of his ability to dole out federal aid.
    "Hurricane is good luck for Obama again- he will buy the election by handing out billions of dollars," he tweeted on October 30, just days before the election.
    Trump's own reaction to a natural disaster has already helped him once in the 2016 race: He toured Louisiana in the wake of floods there this summer, revealing a compassionate side of the bombastic billionaire.
    Though 24-hour cable news has changed the importance of presidential candidates' actions, natural disasters have challenged presidents and candidates through the United States' history, Troy said.
    In the country's early days -- before the advent of mass communication -- presidents did little to address disasters in part because they had no way to learn about them in real time. It took James Madison six weeks, for example, to learn that a massive earthquake had struck Missouri.
    Then, there were questions about the president's role. In 1889, when more than 2,200 people were killed when a dam broke in Pennsylvania, President Benjamin Harrison sent a personal check to the victims.

    CNN's Jeff Zeleny, Ashley Killough and Eugene Scott contributed to this report.