Loretta Sanchez dabs in California Senate debate, Kamala Harris not amused

Washington (CNN) The California Senate race between Democrats Kamala Harris and Loretta Sanchez is making history, as Republicans have been left out of the general election match-up for the first time thanks to the state's "jungle" primary system.

But Sanchez, a congresswoman who represents California's 38th district, made history of her own as the two women faced-off in a debate Wednesday night, becoming the first major politician to do the "dab" on a debate stage.

Did Loretta Sanchez #dab at end of Senate debate with Kamala Harris? What do you think? @NBCLA pic.twitter.com/YeAb0zYWsj — Adrian Arambulo (@AdrianNBCLA) October 6, 2016

As the debate moderator interjected to let Sanchez know that her time is up, she continued her remarks for about 10 seconds before concluding by striking a pose that many recognized as the "dab."

The "dab" is a dance move that was popularized by Atlanta rap group "Migos" in their 2015 single "Look at My Dab," and has since become a dance that symbolizes victory.