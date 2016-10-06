Story highlights The RNC mailer is intended to "turnout voters" in 12 states

Washington (CNN) Former President Bill Clinton's description of Obamacare as a "crazy system" is headed to mail boxes in a dozen key states in a piece of political literature paid for by the Republican National Committee.

"Bill Clinton finally tells the truth ... and it's not going to help Hillary," reads the mailer, which was provided to CNN by the RNC.

The RNC's piece goes on to quote Clinton saying: "Obamacare is 'a crazy system' ... where 'premiums doubled' ... and recipients had 'their coverage cut in half.'"

The RNC mailer is intended to "turnout voters" in 12 states that are vital to Donald Trump's chances on November 8.

The anti-Clinton mailer will go to three states that Mitt Romney carried in 2012 where the GOP finds itself playing defense: Arizona, Georgia, and North Carolina.

